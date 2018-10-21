Etchells Worlds - Practice Race Abandoned

After the 94 strong Etchells fleet had made its way out from the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron to Moreton Bay for the practice race, it was not long before the lightning and thunder heralded the magnitude of what was on the way.

As the wind built the Race management team on the Committee Boat made the early call to get the fleet home and safe before anything hit.

So by two o’clock local, when the racing was meant to begin, it indeed had become a race to get back into the club.

Two races are planned for Monday October 22. The first at 12:00 hrs will be of approximately 90 minutes in duration and have the fleet finish downwind.

Weather dependant, the second race will be longer, perhaps up to 180 minutes, as the fleet will finish to windward.

Note this is subject to the conditions on the day, and the amount of re-starts that have to be conducted. With Etchells racing, the latter can be quite a few.

British entries include:

GBR 1434 Alfie - Lawrie Smith sailing with Richard Parslow, Goncalo Ribeiro and Pedro Andrade.

GBR 1329 Stampede - Rob Goddard sailing with Jack Muldoon, Sam Penhaul-Smith and Diana Kissane.

Etchells Worlds - All Aussie podium for Pre-event

