Etchells Worlds - All Aussie podium for Pre-event

The Etchells World Championship starts on Sunday 21 October through Saturday 27 October.

In the Pre-event it was an all Aussie podium, with Tom King taking the title ahead of John Bertrand, with Iain Murray in third place.

Best placed British entry was Lawrie Smith sailing with Richard Parslow, Goncalo Ribeiro and Pedro Andrade in 11th place. Rob Goddard finished in 45th place.

2018 Etchells QLD State Championship (73 entries)

1st AUS 1442 Tom King -18 1 10 1 3 - - 15 pts

2nd AUS 1440 John Bertrand 1 2 -38 5 9 - - 17 pts

3rd AUS 1461 Iain Murray 2 3 12 6 -36 - - 23 pts

4th AUS 874 Chris Hampton 3 4 3 15 -23 - - 25 pts

5th USA 1427 Stephen Benjamin 15 74 4 10 4 - - 33 pts

6th USA 1363 Michael Goldfarb 6 74 14 4 11 - - 35 pts

7th USA 1198 Scott Kaufman 14 11 -30 13 2 - - 40 pts

8th AUS 864 Matthew Chew 4 12 9 16 74 - - 41 pts

9th AUS 1383 William Voerman 21 14 -53 2 5 - - 42 pts

10th NZL 1348 Andrew Wills 17 10 1 -35 15 - - 43 pts

11th GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith 9 74 26 8 1 - - 44 pts

12th AUS 925 Martin Hill -37 15 7 17 7 - - 46 pts

13th AUS 1332 Peter Merrington 74 5 17 11 14 - - 47 pts

14th USA 1464 Jay Cross 25 13 5 9 74 - - 52 pts

15th AUS 1445 David Clark 22 74 13 18 6 - - 59 pts

16th AUS 1021 Mark Bradford -31 8 21 23 10 - - 62 pts

17th AUS 1244 Douglas McGain 10 16 15 -22 22 - - 63 pts

18th HKG 1428 Martin Kaye 74 9 18 29 8 - - 64 pts

19th HKG 1406 Mark Thornburrow 8 7 25 37 47 - - 77 pts

20th HKG 1285 James Badenach 27 74 2 7 44 - - 80 pts



