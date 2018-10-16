Etchells Worlds - All Aussie podium for Pre-event

The Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, Brisbane, Australia will host the 95-boat strong Etchells fleet for their 2018 World Championship
The Etchells World Championship starts on Sunday 21 October through Saturday 27 October.
In the Pre-event it was an all Aussie podium, with Tom King taking the title ahead of John Bertrand, with Iain Murray in third place.
Best placed British entry was Lawrie Smith sailing with Richard Parslow, Goncalo Ribeiro and Pedro Andrade in 11th place. Rob Goddard finished in 45th place.
2018 Etchells QLD State Championship (73 entries)
1st AUS 1442 Tom King -18 1 10 1 3 - - 15 pts
2nd AUS 1440 John Bertrand 1 2 -38 5 9 - - 17 pts
3rd AUS 1461 Iain Murray 2 3 12 6 -36 - - 23 pts
4th AUS 874 Chris Hampton 3 4 3 15 -23 - - 25 pts
5th USA 1427 Stephen Benjamin 15 74 4 10 4 - - 33 pts
6th USA 1363 Michael Goldfarb 6 74 14 4 11 - - 35 pts
7th USA 1198 Scott Kaufman 14 11 -30 13 2 - - 40 pts
8th AUS 864 Matthew Chew 4 12 9 16 74 - - 41 pts
9th AUS 1383 William Voerman 21 14 -53 2 5 - - 42 pts
10th NZL 1348 Andrew Wills 17 10 1 -35 15 - - 43 pts
11th GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith 9 74 26 8 1 - - 44 pts
12th AUS 925 Martin Hill -37 15 7 17 7 - - 46 pts
13th AUS 1332 Peter Merrington 74 5 17 11 14 - - 47 pts
14th USA 1464 Jay Cross 25 13 5 9 74 - - 52 pts
15th AUS 1445 David Clark 22 74 13 18 6 - - 59 pts
16th AUS 1021 Mark Bradford -31 8 21 23 10 - - 62 pts
17th AUS 1244 Douglas McGain 10 16 15 -22 22 - - 63 pts
18th HKG 1428 Martin Kaye 74 9 18 29 8 - - 64 pts
19th HKG 1406 Mark Thornburrow 8 7 25 37 47 - - 77 pts
20th HKG 1285 James Badenach 27 74 2 7 44 - - 80 pts
