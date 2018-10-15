5.5 Metre season finale on Lake Thun

Two races were sailed on the final day with race wins for Avalon of Beat Aebischer, Aaron Teuscher and Christof Gerber, and New Moon of Christoph Burger, Renato Marazzi and Peter Vlasov.

A fifth race was attempted but their luck had run out with the race abandoned twice on the first upwind as the lake became more and more glassy.

After the second abandonment, the fleet was sent back to the club.

It was an emotional day for Victorine Bredero, owner helm of Duchess of B, NED 31, as it was her final race in the class.

“It’s one big family I am leaving and I now I realize that, and that’s not just the boat, a marvelous boat, but it’s also the group of people around it.

“The boat is going to England and that’s nice, so after several years there will be a British boat sailing again so maybe the fleet will grow. It’s going to Cowes and the new owner said he wants to sail internationally.”

5.5 Metre Herbstpreis after 4 Races (1 discard)

1st SUI 228 Jürg MENZI 5 pts

2nd SUI 210 Beat AEBISCHER 7 pts

3rd BAH 21 Christoph BURGER 7 pts

4th SUI 214 Bernard HAISSLY 9 pts

5th SUI 201 Tobias ISLER 15 pts

6th SUI 215 Heinz SAURER 16 pts

7th SUI 209 Bent Christian WILHELMSEN 21 pts

8th GER 79 Max MÜLLER 22 pts

9th SUI 226 Andreas KINDLIMANN 22 pts

10th AUS 61 Martin CROSS 23 pts

11th SUI 213 Hans-Peter SCHMID 26 pts

12th ITA 79 Mariacristina RAPISARDI 27 pts

13th NED 31 Victorine BREDERO 31 pts

