Melges 24 Euro - XV Lino Favini Cup & Overall Series

Miles Quinton's GILL RACE TEAM GBR694 (image above) with Geoff Carveth in helm was second on the podium and the best Corinthian team in the XV Lino Favini Cup regatta.

Marco Cavallini's JEKO TEAM ITA638 completed the overall podium, at the same time second in the Corinthian division. Marco Zammarchi's TAKI 4 ITA778 was third in this regatta.

After six events held in Punta Ala, Portoroz, Torbole, Riva del Garda, Domaso and Luino the overwhelming winner both in overall and Corinthian division is reigning Melges 24 European Champion TAKI 4.

82 teams from 21 nations, including 61 Corinthian teams were participating at six events held throughout the season. The total of 44 single races was sailed and for the scoring 7 discards came into play.

2018 Melges 24 European Sailing Series - Top 3:

1st. TAKI 4 ITA778 - club YCI - 187 pts

Niccolo Bertola, Giacomo Fossati, Giovanni Bannetta, Pietro Seghezza, Gianluca Derubeis, Marco Zammarchi, Lorenzo Piccioni

2nd. MAIDOLLIS ITA854 - YC Cortina / AVAV - 216 pts

Carlo Fracassoli, Flavio Favini, Enrico Fonda, Gianluca Perego, Stefano Lagi, Giovanni Ferrari, Matteo Ramian, Tiziano Nava, Alfio Lavazza, Giovanni Ferrari, Federico Valenti

3rd. WHITE ROOM GER677- club DTYC - 289 pts

Luis Tarabochia, Michael Tarabochia, Max Stein, Felix Röder, Marco Tarabochia, Sebastian Bühler, Franziska Vosswinkel

Full overall ranking of the series

2018 Melges 24 European Sailling Series - Corinthian Top 3:

1st. TAKI 4 ITA778 - club YCI - 187 pts

Niccolo Bertola, Giacomo Fossati, Giovanni Bannetta, Pietro Seghezza, Gianluca Derubeis, Marco Zammarchi, Lorenzo Piccioni

2nd. WHITE ROOM GER677 - club DTYC - 289 pts

Luis Tarabochia, Michael Tarabochia, Max Stein, Felix Röder, Marco Tarabochia, Sebastian Bühler, Franziska Vosswinkel

3rd. GILL RACE TEAM GBR694 - club RORC - 300 pts

Geoff Carveth, Miles Quinton, Oliver Wells, Matt Alvarez, Holly Scott, Emily Au, Andrew Blundell, Tim Hancock, William Goldsmith

Series and Class information here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here