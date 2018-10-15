Melges 24 Euro - XV Lino Favini Cup & Overall Series

Event host Flavio Favini, helming Gianluca Perego's MAIDOLLIS ITA854 secured victory of the event dedicated to Flavio's father as well the title of Melges 24 Swiss champion.
Miles Quinton's GILL RACE TEAM GBR694 (image above) with Geoff Carveth in helm was second on the podium and the best Corinthian team in the XV Lino Favini Cup regatta.
Marco Cavallini's JEKO TEAM ITA638 completed the overall podium, at the same time second in the Corinthian division. Marco Zammarchi's TAKI 4 ITA778 was third in this regatta.
After six events held in Punta Ala, Portoroz, Torbole, Riva del Garda, Domaso and Luino the overwhelming winner both in overall and Corinthian division is reigning Melges 24 European Champion TAKI 4.
82 teams from 21 nations, including 61 Corinthian teams were participating at six events held throughout the season. The total of 44 single races was sailed and for the scoring 7 discards came into play.
2018 Melges 24 European Sailing Series - Top 3:
1st. TAKI 4 ITA778 - club YCI - 187 pts
Niccolo Bertola, Giacomo Fossati, Giovanni Bannetta, Pietro Seghezza, Gianluca Derubeis, Marco Zammarchi, Lorenzo Piccioni
2nd. MAIDOLLIS ITA854 - YC Cortina / AVAV - 216 pts
Carlo Fracassoli, Flavio Favini, Enrico Fonda, Gianluca Perego, Stefano Lagi, Giovanni Ferrari, Matteo Ramian, Tiziano Nava, Alfio Lavazza, Giovanni Ferrari, Federico Valenti
3rd. WHITE ROOM GER677- club DTYC - 289 pts
Luis Tarabochia, Michael Tarabochia, Max Stein, Felix Röder, Marco Tarabochia, Sebastian Bühler, Franziska Vosswinkel
Full overall ranking of the series
2018 Melges 24 European Sailling Series - Corinthian Top 3:
1st. TAKI 4 ITA778 - club YCI - 187 pts
Niccolo Bertola, Giacomo Fossati, Giovanni Bannetta, Pietro Seghezza, Gianluca Derubeis, Marco Zammarchi, Lorenzo Piccioni
2nd. WHITE ROOM GER677 - club DTYC - 289 pts
Luis Tarabochia, Michael Tarabochia, Max Stein, Felix Röder, Marco Tarabochia, Sebastian Bühler, Franziska Vosswinkel
3rd. GILL RACE TEAM GBR694 - club RORC - 300 pts
Geoff Carveth, Miles Quinton, Oliver Wells, Matt Alvarez, Holly Scott, Emily Au, Andrew Blundell, Tim Hancock, William Goldsmith
Series and Class information here
