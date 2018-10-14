5.5 Metre Herbstpreis on Lake Thun - Day 2

In taking the only race win, Marie-Françoise XIX, SUI 228 also takes the overall lead with just one day left
Saturday was almost a carbon copy of Friday at the Herbstpreis on Lake Thun in Switzerland, with the capricious wind only allowing one more very light wind race before disappearing back into the Alps.
Just after midday a light easterly developed and the fleet was released for a 14.00 start in 4-5 knots.
Marie-Françoise XIX of Jürg Menzi, Dino Fumasoli and Christof Wilke made the best of the first upwind to round ahead of Caracole, SUI 214 of Bernard Haissly, Daniel Stampfli and Nicolas Berthoud
With in third place Shaolin, SUI 226 of Andreas Kindlimann, Martin Huber and Jürgen Eiermann.
Marie-Françoise XIX extended and led at every mark to take the win with Caracole holding off New Moon, BAH 21 of Christoph Burger, Renato Marazzi and Peter Vlasov to take second.
Then the wind dropped, the died and the lake became a mirror.
5.5 Metre Herbstpreis after 3 Races
1st SUI 228 Jürg MENZI 2 1 2 5 pts
2nd BAH 21 Christoph BURGER 3 3 1 7 pts
3rd SUI 210 Beat AEBISCHER 1 5 5 11 pts
4th SUI 214 Bernard HAISSLY 8 2 4 14 pts
5th SUI 201 Tobias ISLER 7 9 3 19 pts
6th SUI 215 Heinz SAURER 9 4 8 21 pts
7th SUI 209 Bent Christian WILHELMSEN 5 11 7 23 pts
8th AUS 61 Martin CROSS 11 6 6 23 pts
9th SUI 226 Andreas KINDLIMANN 10 7 9 26 pts
10th GER 79 Max MÜLLER 4 13 10 27 pts
11th ITA 79 Mariacristina RAPISARDI 6 8 14 28 pts
12th NED 31 Victorine BREDERO 13 10 11 34 pts
13th SUI 213 Hans-Peter SCHMID 12 12 12 36 pts
