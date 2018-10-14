Melges 24 Euro Series - New leader on day 2

Three race wins for the local team of Flavio Favini on Maidollis take them one point ahead of Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team after five races sailed.

With Geoff Carveth helming the British team had a 4,4,9 score to add to their two opening day wins.

Italy's Marco Cavallini's Jeko Team jumped to the third place (3-8-6), five points behind Gill Race Team.

The battle is fierce among top six teams as the fourth and fifth, Marco Zammarchi's Taki 4 with Niccolo Bertola helming, and FGF Sailing Team HUN728 respectively, are tied at sixteen points.

Michael Tarabochia's White Room GER677 with Luis Tarabochia helming is only two points behind.

Three more races are scheduled for Sunday.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here