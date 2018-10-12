Melges 24 Euro Series - Two wins for Gill Race Team on day 1

Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team with Geoff Carveth helming from Great Britain was the best to read the tricks of Lake Maggiore collecting two race wins
Italy's Marco Zammarchi on Taki 4 with Niccolo Bertola in helm was the closest rival to Gill Race Team on Friday, scoring a third and second places.
Another Italian team, that of Marco Cavallini on Jeko Team took a 2-4 and are in third place.
Germany's White Room of Michael Tarabochia are on fourth with a 5-3, and the Hungarian FGF Sailing Team on fifth with a 4-5. All but FGF Sailing Team on Top 5 are Corinthian teams.
