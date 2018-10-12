Melges 24 Euro Series - Two wins for Gill Race Team on day 1

Italy's Marco Zammarchi on Taki 4 with Niccolo Bertola in helm was the closest rival to Gill Race Team on Friday, scoring a third and second places.

Another Italian team, that of Marco Cavallini on Jeko Team took a 2-4 and are in third place.

Germany's White Room of Michael Tarabochia are on fourth with a 5-3, and the Hungarian FGF Sailing Team on fifth with a 4-5. All but FGF Sailing Team on Top 5 are Corinthian teams.

