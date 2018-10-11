Third day lucky for Star Worlds

Reigning World Champions Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin took both race wins to open a three point lead after the first two races were finally completed.

Brazilian Olympic Finn sailor Jorge Zarif with crew Guilherme de Almeida, kept things tight with second and third place finishes and are in second place overall.

In third place are Paul Cayard and Arthur ‘Tutu’ Lopes who improved on their eighth in the first race, to follow Melleby and Revkin accross the finish in the second and sit in third place overall, seven points off the leaders.

In the first race Melleby and Revkin led from the start followed by Argentina's Hector and Hugo Longarela (20,48), but by the finish it was Melleby and Revkin followed by Zarif and de Almeida.

Jorgen Schönherr and Jan Eli Gravad (3,13) took third place at the finish by staying on the left side of the racecourse, which was the most favorable throughout the day.

The second race saw a strong current flowing in the bay and at the second windward mark rounding, leaders Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi (6,6), and Zarif and de Almeida were caught by Melleby and Revkin who tacked early and could stay a little lower to take advantage of it.

The Norwegian/American champions kept their lead through to the finish line and were followed by 1988 Star World Champion Paul Cayard and Arthur Lopes in second, then the Brazilians Zarif and de Almeida in third place.

The happiest skipper of the three was 26 year old Brazilian Jorge Zarif, who finished second place his first race in a Star World Championship. Zarif recently won the 2018 Finn World Cup Series Final in Marseille.

“We managed to have two decent starts and we did well" said Zarif. It’s always nice to sail at this high level and its really fun. I hope we have more wind like today for the rest of the week so I can continue to work the boat in the breeze because I feel more familiar with this condition.”

Two races are scheduled for Thursday.

2018 Star World Championship - Leaders after 2 races (60 entries)

1st Eivind Melleby NOR - Joshua Revkin USA 2 pts

2nd Jorge Zarif - Guilherme de Almeida BRA 5 pts

3rd Paul Cayard USA - Arthur Lopes BRA 10 pts

4th Diego Negri - Sergio Lambertenghi ITA 12 pts

5th Jørgen Schönerr - Jan Eli Gravad DEN 16 pts

6th George Szabo USA - Roger Cheer CAN 18 pts

7th Peter Vessela - Phil Trinter USA 18 pts

8th Andy McDonald - Brad Nichol USA 20 pts

9th Augie Diaz USA - Bruno Prada BRA 12 pts

10th Eric Doyle - Payson Infelise USA 25 pts

Full results available here

