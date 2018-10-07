Melges 20 - Igor Rytov wins Russian Open

With four races completed, Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs won the 2018 Russian Open ahead of the World Championship which opens on Wednesday
Veteran Melges 20 Class member and owner Dario Levi at the helm of Fremito D'Arja, and Alexander Ezhkov's Pirogovo finished second and third respectively.
Marco Giannini's Siderval topped the Corinthian Division podium.
If anything, the 2018 Russian Open officially confirmed those who are ready to play all their cards. Some may have even deliberately underperformed this weekend, although still considered top contenders for the title.
Therefore, Cagliari promises to be one of the most exciting World Championship venues ever and one of the most challenging from a technical standpoint.
Melges 20 - 2018 Russian Open final leaders (32 entries)
1st RUS 296 RUSSIAN BOGATYRS Igor Rytov - - 22 pts
2nd ITA 50 FREMITO D'ARJA Dario Levi - - 23 pts
3rd RUS 2 PIROGOVO Alexander Ezhkov - - 26 pts
4th AUS 247 EXPORT ROO Michael Cooper - - 29 pts
5th RUS 309 NIKA Vladimir Prosikhin - - 34 pts
6th MON 23 MASCALZONE LATINO JR Achille Onorato - - 35 pts
7th ITA 270 MAOLCA Manfredi Vianini Tolomei - - 40 pts
8th RUS 184 MEDYZA Pavel Grachev - - 42 pts
9th USA 305 MIDNIGHT SUN Alexis Michas - - 45 pts
10th MON 25 PATH Anatoly Karakinskiy - - 50 pts
11th GBR 414 CINGHIALE Robert Wilber - - 54 pts
12th RUS 289 LEVIATHAN Maxim Titarenko - - 57 pts
13th ITA 267 SEASE Franco Loropiana - - 57 pts
14th MON 713 SYNERGY Yuri Makushin - - 59 pts
15th ITA 192 MEZZALUNA Marco Franchini - - 60 pts
