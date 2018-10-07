Melges 20 - Igor Rytov wins Russian Open

Veteran Melges 20 Class member and owner Dario Levi at the helm of Fremito D'Arja, and Alexander Ezhkov's Pirogovo finished second and third respectively.

Marco Giannini's Siderval topped the Corinthian Division podium.

If anything, the 2018 Russian Open officially confirmed those who are ready to play all their cards. Some may have even deliberately underperformed this weekend, although still considered top contenders for the title.

Therefore, Cagliari promises to be one of the most exciting World Championship venues ever and one of the most challenging from a technical standpoint.

Melges 20 - 2018 Russian Open final leaders (32 entries)

1st RUS 296 RUSSIAN BOGATYRS Igor Rytov - - 22 pts

2nd ITA 50 FREMITO D'ARJA Dario Levi - - 23 pts

3rd RUS 2 PIROGOVO Alexander Ezhkov - - 26 pts

4th AUS 247 EXPORT ROO Michael Cooper - - 29 pts

5th RUS 309 NIKA Vladimir Prosikhin - - 34 pts

6th MON 23 MASCALZONE LATINO JR Achille Onorato - - 35 pts

7th ITA 270 MAOLCA Manfredi Vianini Tolomei - - 40 pts

8th RUS 184 MEDYZA Pavel Grachev - - 42 pts

9th USA 305 MIDNIGHT SUN Alexis Michas - - 45 pts

10th MON 25 PATH Anatoly Karakinskiy - - 50 pts

11th GBR 414 CINGHIALE Robert Wilber - - 54 pts

12th RUS 289 LEVIATHAN Maxim Titarenko - - 57 pts

13th ITA 267 SEASE Franco Loropiana - - 57 pts

14th MON 713 SYNERGY Yuri Makushin - - 59 pts

15th ITA 192 MEZZALUNA Marco Franchini - - 60 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here