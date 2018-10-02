Quantum Racing are 52 Super Series Champions

Quantum Racing may have won the 2018 52 Super Series championship title, but unsailable light winds on the last day of the Valencia Sailing Week event denied them the chance to pitch for their fourth regatta win of the season.

Luna Rossa, the Italian America’s Cup challengers of record, lift the Valencia regatta title, which they add to the Zadar Royal Cup, which they won in Croatia in June.

Underlining again how close the fleet is, Luna Rossa won by just one point from Quantum Racing with Platoon in third, one more point further back.





Harm Müller-Spreer, the German owner-helm wins the owner-driver prize for the regatta and for the season, finishing runners up for the year as he and his Platoon team did in 2017 behind Azzurra.

52 Super Series - 2018 Final Overall Standings

1st. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) 160 pts

2nd. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) 197 p.

3rd. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto and Pablo Roemmers) 197 pts

4th. Luna Rossa (ITA) (Patrizio Bertelli) 203 pts

5th. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) 211 pts

6th. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) 230 pts

7th. Phoenix (RSA) (Hasso/Tina Plattner) 239 pts

8th. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) 261 pts

9th. Onda (BRA) (Eduardo de Souza Ramos) 290 pts

10th. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) 344 pts

