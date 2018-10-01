RC44 World Championship - Record third title for Team Nika

Vladimir Prosikhin, tactician Dean Barker and their crew on Team Nika managed to fend off Igor Lah's Team CEEREF on the final day of big conditions racing off Cascais.

The two boats started the day with Team Nika five points ahead.

In 15 knot NNW winds, Chris Bake's Team Aqua was fastest out of the blocks in the first race to become the sixth race winner at this World Championship.

Meanwhile in the leader's fight Team CEEREF closed the gap to three points.

Race two saw Team Nika righting the wrongs of the previous race, as they creeped round the top mark first, ahead of Team Aqua.

Bronenosec Sailing Team followed in fourth but immediately gybed. Within seconds she took the lead, going on to claim her third win.

Behind, Team Nika managed to retain second as Team CEEREF was third, despite having briefly overtaken their opponent on the first run.

With the wind building to 20+ knots and the sea state increasing, Team Nika started the last race with a four points lead and ultimately ended the regatta in style.

Winning the committee boat end at the start, she tacked, led out to the favourable right side. "Today the breeze was a lot more left-shifted in close to the shore," explained Barker.

From there Vladimir Prosikhin's team sailed conservatively enough in the building wind and sea state to claim the final race and win the RC44 World Championship title by six points.

The RC44 Championship Tour concludes with its final event of the season in Cascais over 14-18th November.

2018 RC44 World Championship - Overall results after 12 races

1st Team Nika (10) Vladimir Prosikhin 36 pts

2nd Team CEEREF (11) Igor Lah 42

3rd Bronenosec (18) V. Liubomirov & K. Frolov 52 pts

4th Team Aqua (25) Chris Bake 52 pts

5th Artemis Racing (26) Torbjorn Tornqvist 58 pts

6th Charisma (15) Nico Poons 60 pts

7th Peninsula Petroleum (22) John Bassadone 64 pts

8th Aleph Racing (17) Hugues Lepic 74 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here