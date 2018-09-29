J/70 World Championships - Penultimate Day

Jud Smith's Africa (Eastern YC) is now in pole position by a single point from Bruno Pasquinelli's Stampede (Fort Worth BC). Jack Franco's 3 Ball JT (Lakewood YC) is now third, three points off the lead.

Defending J/70 World Champion Peter Duncan (American YC), racing Relative Obscurity is in fourth, just a point ahead of Brian Keane's Savasana (Beverly YC).

Winning the J/70 World Championship would be a fairy tale ending for Jud Smith, who is a long standing member of the Eastern YC, hosting the fifth edition of the J/70 World Championships.

Two powerful teams from Texas are the immediate opposition, in the shape of Pasquinelli and Franco.

Luis Bugallo (ESP) racing Marnatura, has all but sealed the Corinthian World Championship title with another impressive day on the race course, scoring a 27-7-3 to lift the team from Vigo to sixth place overall, just ahead of Jose Maria Torcida (ESP) racing Noticia.

Congratulations should also go to Flavio Andrade (BRA) racing OceanPact, Martin Dent (GBR) racing Jelvis, and Bruce Golison (USA) racing Midlife Crisis, who all won races Friday.

Britain's Martin Dent, sailing with Ruairidh Scott, Stevie Morrison and Luke Cross, bounced back from a black flag disqualification to win the final race of the day.

2018 West Marine J/70 World Championship - Leaders after 9 races (91 entries)

1st USA 1310 Jud Smith 7 14 2 6 11 22 15 13 5 35 10 - - 105 pts

2nd USA 839 Bruno Pasquinelli 8 7 3 11 31 17 25 3 9 16 7 - - 106 pts

3rd USA 3 Jack Franco 18 22 25 8 6 5 1 42 12 3 8 - - 108 pts

4th USA 1311 Peter Duncan 2 2 10 16 33 1 92 4 2 49 4 - - 123 pts

5th USA 96 Brian Keane 11 4 13 1 28 18 17 26 4 50 2 - - 124 pts

6th ESP 1283 Luis Bugallo 14 9.5 5 19 17 47 13 17 27 7 3 - - 131.5 pts

7th ESP 961 Jose Maria Torcida 9 8 14 2 1 7 43 31 10 39 13 - - 134 pts

8th ITA 1256 Alberto Rossi 5 5 46 17 21 3 18 33 19 13 20 - - 154 pts

9th USA 2 Timothy Healy 10 6 19 20 29 11 16 30 6 9 31 - - 156 pts

10th USA 551 Scott and Alex Furnary 32 15 8 25 12 52 2 43 23 8 5 - - 173 pts

GBR Positions:

38th GBR 1169 Graham Clapp 45 92 45 92 59 60 4 8 45 12 23 - - 393 pts

40th GBR 1247 Martin Dent 46 31 47 52 19 69 47 41 43 92 1 - - 396 pts

42nd GBR 1127 Paul Ward 23 25 54 56 71 10 45 18 63 92 49 - - 414 pts

72nd GBR 828 Charles Thompson 48 92 61 83 45 74 34 60 62 56 77 - - 600 pts

