J/70 World Championships - Day 2

Two Spanish teams revelled in the Mediterranean conditions and now lead the Open and Corinthian Classes.

Judd Smith (USA) racing Africa, posted an 2-6-11 to move up to second place.

Brian Keane (USA), runner up for the 2017 J/70 World Championship, scored a win in Race 4 but a 28th in the last race, pegged his team racing Savasana back to third.

Bruno Pasquinelli (USA) racing Stampede on his birthday, was challenging for the overall lead going into the last race but a 31st place put Stampede into fourth by the end of the day.

Mascalzone Latino (MON) helmed by Matteo Savelli, is in fifth place after scoring a bullet in Race 3.

Best placed British crew are Martin Dent, Ruairidh Scott, Stevie Morrison and Luke Cross in 32nd.

In 42nd are Paul Ward, Rob Greenhalgh, Pete Mitchell and Oli Wells.

In the Corinthian Class, Luis Bugallo (ESP) racing Marnatura leads after scoring three good results.

It was a much better day for the team from Vigo, Spain. After sustaining damage on the first day and retiring, Marnatura now has a big lead in the Corinthian Class.

Aldo Centanaro (URU) racing Pura Joda, was the top Corinthian team in the last race, moving the Uruguay team up to second. Lucas Authier (ARG) racing Manuto, remains in third for the Corinthian Class.

2018 West Marine J/70 World Championship - after 5 races (91 entries)

1st ESP 961 Noticia Jose Maria Torcida 9 8 14 2 1 - - 34 pts

2nd USA 1310 Africa Jud Smith 7 14 2 6 11 - - 40 pts

3rd USA 96 Savasana Brian Keane 11 4 13 1 28 - - 57 pts

4th USA 839 Stampede Bruno Pasquinelli 8 7 3 11 31 - - 60 pts

5th MON 1269 Mascalzone Latino Matteo Savelli 1 13 1 22 24 - - 61 pts

6th USA 1311 Relative Obscurity Peter Duncan 2 2 10 16 33 - - 63 pts

7th ESP 1283 Marnatura (Corinthian) Luis Bugallo 14 9.5 5 19 17 - - 64.5 pts

8th USA 1324 HOSS Glenn Darden 12 20 18 15 7 - - 72 pts

9th USA 3 3 Ball JT Jack Franco 18 22 25 8 6 - - 79 pts

10th USA 2 New England Ropes Timothy Healy 10 6 19 20 29 - - 84 pts

