J/70 World Championships - Day 1

Reigning J/70 Open World Champion, Peter Duncan (USA) racing Relative Obscurity, was second in both races to top the leaderboard.

In second place, Claudia Rossi (ITA) racing Petite Terrible scored a 4-1, and lying third after Day One is Bruce Golison (USA) racing Midlife Crisis, after a 3-3 scoreline.

Alberto Rossi (ITA) racing Enfant Terrible is fourth after two races, having scored a 5-5, and Vincenzo Onorato's Mascalzone Latino, scored a win and a 13th to finish the the day in fifth.

Best placed British crew are Paul Ward, Rob Greenhalgh, Pete Mitchell and Oli Wells (23, 25) in 20th place overall.

In 37th place are Martin Dent / Ruairidh Scott / Stevie Morrison / Luke Cross and in 67th, Graham Clapp / Ben Saxton / Sophie Ainsworth / Josie Gliddon / Isobel Hamilton.

PRO Hank Stuart and his team kept a close eye on the weather, and just before the bad weather really closed, called a halt to racing after two heart-thumping races.

The big factor was the sea state, with waves topping out at over three metres. Upwind J/70s were climbing, then launching off huge waves. The downwind roller coaster ride was an adrenalin pumping rush, the opening day was extreme, and right on the edge for racing.

In the Corinthian Class Jim Cunningham (USA) racing Lifted leads the fleet after two races.

Ignacio Perez (MEX) racing Zaguero with all family members is second, and Lucas Authier (ARG) racing Manuto is third. Luis Bugallo (ESP) racing Marnatura scored the best result in Race One, but retired in Race Two after sustaining damage.

2018 West Marine J/70 World Championship - after 2 races (91 entries)

1st USA 1311 Relative Obscurity Peter Duncan 2 2 4 pts

2nd ITA 853 Petite Terrible Claudia Rossi 4 1 5 pts

3rd USA 26 Midlife Crisis Bruce Golison 3 3 6 pts

4th ITA 1256 Enfant Terrible Alberto Rossi 5 5 10 pts

5th MON 1269 Mascalzone Latino Vincenzo Onorato 1 13 14 pts

6th USA 96 Savasana Brian Keane 11 4 15 pts

7th USA 839 Stampede Bruno Pasquinelli 8 7 15 pts

8th USA 2 New England Ropes Timothy Healy 10 6 16 pts

9th ESP 961 Noticia Jose Maria Torcida 9 8 17 pts

10th USA 1310 Africa Jud Smith 7 14 21 pts

11th USA 695 Polar Doug Clark 15 11 26 pts

12th BRA 1174 To Nessa Renato Faria 20 10 30 pts

13th USA 1324 HOSS Glenn Darden 12 20 32 pts

14th USA 246 Hydra Martin Kullman 16 16 32 pts

15th BRA 1276 Highlanders Marcos Soares 17 21 38 pts

16th USA 3 3 Ball JT Jack Franco 18 22 40 pts

17th USA 380 Pied Piper Gannon Troutman 28 17 45 pts

18th USA 819 NINE Oivind Lorentzen 22 23 45 pts

19th USA 551 Any Colour Scott and Alex Furnary 32 15 47 pts

20th GBR 1127 Eat, Sleep,J,Repeat Paul Ward 23 25 48 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here