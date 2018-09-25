12 Metre North American Champions

An eight-race series held Friday through Sunday (September 21-23) on Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay determined title holders for the 2018 12 Metre North American Championship.

The event, hosted by Ida Lewis Yacht Club and including divisions for historic 12 Metres from the Modern and Traditional eras (1974-1983 and 1958-1970, respectively), was especially competitive this year due to teams ramping up for the 2019 12 Metre World Championship, which also will be hosted by Ida Lewis Yacht Club on these same waters off Newport, R.I. next July.

“The boats that prevailed had to perform in all wind ranges and sailing conditions,” said Event Chairman Peter Gerard, explaining that the fleet of nine boats had three races on Friday that were held in ideal 12-15 knot winds “outside” on the open water where the America’s Cup 12 Metre races were held from 1958-1983.

Saturday’s three races saw 15-18 knots at the race course “inside” the Bay (north of Pell Bridge), and Sunday’s last two races were held in challengingly light and variable breezes, also inside.

“It was a true test for the championship and a great example of the 12 Metres committed to and prepping for the Worlds here next year.”

Topping five boats in the Traditional Division was American Eagle, which has been chartered by the American Eagle 2019 Syndicate for this year and next.

The team is comprised of regional sailors mostly from Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Bob Morton who skippers and leads the syndicate jointly with team member Cindy DeLotto.

Giving American Eagle its best run for the money was Weatherly, chartered by Jay Schachne who plans to compete in the Worlds. Weatherly finished with 18 points to American Eagle’s 14; however, only two points separated the two boats going into Sunday.

Going into Sunday, Victory ’83, skippered by owner Dennis Williams, was leading the four-boat Modern Division by one point, but it was Challenge XII with owner Jack LeFort at the helm that ultimately won – by one point.

According to Peter Gerard, who is also heading up the Worlds, as many as 10 Modern 12 Metres are expected at that event, while five Traditional, six Grand Prix (built for the 1987 America’s Cup) and three Vintage 12 Metres (built before the America’s Cup 12 Metre era) are also expected, making it the largest gathering of 12 Metres ever in North America.

At Sunday’s afternoon Awards Ceremony at Ida Lewis Yacht Club, the Ted Hood Trophy was awarded to the teams in each division with the highest points overall for the season. Those teams were American Eagle and Challenge XII.

American Eagle is currently the top Americas Fleet contender in the Waypoint Series leading up to the 2019 Worlds.

12 Metre North American Championship Results Sept. 21-23, 2018

Modern (4 Boats)

1. Challenge XII, 12 Metre 67, Jack LeFort , Jamestown, RI, USA - 3 -1 -2 -1 -3 -2 -1 -2 ; 15 pts

2. Victory 83, 12 Metre 65, Dennis Williams , Hobe Sound, FL, USA - 2 -4 -1 -2 -1 -1 -2 -3 ; 16 pts

3. Courageous, 12 Metre 65, Ralph Isham /Alexander Auersperg , Newport, RI, USA - 1 -2 -3 -3 -2 -3 -3 -1 ; 18 pts

4. Freedom, 12 Metre 63'5, Charles Robertson , Guilford, CT, USA - 4 -3 -4 -4 -5 -5 -4 -4 ; 33 pts

Traditional (5 Boats)

1. American Eagle, 12 Metre 67, Eagle 2019 Syndicate , Middletown, RI, USA - 1 -2 -2 -1 -2 -2 -2 -2 ; 14 pts

2. Weatherly, 12 Metre 69, Jay Schachne , Barrington, RI, USA - 3 -1 -1 -3 -1 -3 -3 -3 ; 18 pts

3. Columbia, 12 Metre 69'8, Kevin Hegarty / Anthony Chiurco , Newport, RI, USA - 2 -4 -4 -3 -3 -1 -1 -1 ; 19 pts

4. Nefertiti, 12 Metre 68', Jon Wullschleger , Sarasota, FL, USA - 4 -3 -3 -4 -4 -4 -4 -4 ; 30 pts

5. Easterner, 12 Metre 65, Scott Bernard , Annapolis, MD, USA - 6 -6 -6 -6 -6 -6 -6 -6 ; 48 pts

