TP52 Super Series - Valencia Sailing Week

The lack of competition Wednesday works in circuit leaders Quantum Racing’s favour.

With a maximum of three days of racing left their overall lead of 26 points looks even better at the end of the day than it did.

Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon leads the Valencia Sailing Week after the first two races.

Two other teams were smiling though. Logistics partners Peters & May provided tickets for tonight’s Champions League match between Valencia and Juventus to the boat of the day.

As there was no racing the tickets were split between the regatta table toppers Platoon and Azzurra.

52 SUPER SERIES Valencia Sailing Week after day 2

1st. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (1, 4) 5 pts

2nd. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto Roemmers) (2, 3) 5 pts?

3rd. Luna Rossa (ITA) (Patrizio Bertelli) (6, 1) 7 pts

4th. Phoenix (RSA) (Hasso/Tina Plattner) (3, 6) 9 pts

?5th. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (4, 5) 9 pts

?6th. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (8, 2) 10 pts

7th. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (5, 10) 15 pts

8th. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) (7, 9) 16 pts

9th. Paprec (FRA) (Jean Luc Petithuguenin) (11, 7) 18 pts

10th. Onda (BRA) (Eduardo de Souza Ramos) (10, 8) 18 pts

?11th. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (9, 11+ 2 penalty) 22 pts

