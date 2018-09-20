TP52 Super Series - Valencia Sailing Week

A long afternoon on the water proved to be in vain as racing on day 2 of the final TP52 regatta of the 2018 season was cancelled
The lack of competition Wednesday works in circuit leaders Quantum Racing’s favour.
With a maximum of three days of racing left their overall lead of 26 points looks even better at the end of the day than it did.
Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon leads the Valencia Sailing Week after the first two races.
Two other teams were smiling though. Logistics partners Peters & May provided tickets for tonight’s Champions League match between Valencia and Juventus to the boat of the day.
As there was no racing the tickets were split between the regatta table toppers Platoon and Azzurra.
52 SUPER SERIES Valencia Sailing Week after day 2
1st. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (1, 4) 5 pts
2nd. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto Roemmers) (2, 3) 5 pts?
3rd. Luna Rossa (ITA) (Patrizio Bertelli) (6, 1) 7 pts
4th. Phoenix (RSA) (Hasso/Tina Plattner) (3, 6) 9 pts
?5th. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (4, 5) 9 pts
?6th. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (8, 2) 10 pts
7th. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (5, 10) 15 pts
8th. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) (7, 9) 16 pts
9th. Paprec (FRA) (Jean Luc Petithuguenin) (11, 7) 18 pts
10th. Onda (BRA) (Eduardo de Souza Ramos) (10, 8) 18 pts
?11th. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (9, 11+ 2 penalty) 22 pts
