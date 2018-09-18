K6 National Championship at Torbay

Neil Fulcher and Jim Hunt from Stone SC were the winners of the K6 National Championship after 10 races at the Royal Torbay YC.

Five race wins in their scoreline gave them a two point margin over Steve and Ros Birbeck of the host club, with third place going to last years champions, Dave Hall, Alice Masterman and Bella Fellows.

Probably the most difficult day was the very first, the wind direction battling between the sea breeze and the gradient. The first race got away in the light sea breeze. Peter Kirkby and Richard Barker got the first shift and took an early lead that they held on to the finish.

The fresh gradient wind kicked in and the fleet were treated to a good breeze and a very different race. Dave Hall took the win only after a good tussle with the boats that as it turned out were going to be the front runners.

Day 2 dawned with a fresh Westerly breeze over the cliffs making for the traditional snakes and ladder windward legs. It did not seem to bother Fulcher and Hunt who won all three races of the day.

For day 3 it was an early start for most after the night before!

The wind in much the same direction albeit a bit lighter but still as shifty. These conditions mixed it up somewhat with Steve & Ross winning a race and another local team of Julian Cook, Caroline Aisher & Herbie Harford also taking a win.

An even earlier start for the final day and with a strong wind forecast it was still all to play for. However, the wind had not read the forecast and as the fleet drifted out to the start line the Race Officer put up the postponement to wait for the wind.

Finally, it came through – but in patches. The first race of the day was close – all the top teams changing places and taking turns at the lead. In the end it was Fulcher and Hunt who just took the gun ahead of Steve & Ross and thus giving them the championship.

The last race was about the rest of the places, Steve & Ross after a close battle with Hall, Masterman and Fellows, won the final race and convincingly kept 2nd place overall.

K6 National Championship 2018 Final after 10 races

1st 222 Neil Fulcher Jim hunt Stone SC - - 14 pts

2nd 165 Steve Birbeck Ross Birbeck Royal Torbay Yacht Club - - 16 pts

3rd 142 David Hall Alice Masterman Bella Fellows Blackwater SC - - 22 pts

4th 164 Julian Cook Caroline Aisher Herbie Harford Royal Torbay Yacht Club - - 29 pts

5th 216 Peter Kirkby Richard Barker QMSC - - 35 pts

6th 208 Martin Wedge Scott Allen Debbie Jarvis Royal Torbay Yacht Club - - 45.5 pts

7th 172 Michael Trueman Martin Gibson Stewart Pegum Oxford SC - - 47 pts

8th 166 Fraser Elms Georgie Smith HISC - - 55.6 pts

9th 162 Ian Robson Robert Mulcahy Aldeburgh Yacht Club - - 58 pts

10th 189 Tim Williams Bob Clements Ross Lonsdale Oxford Sailing Club - - 61 pts

11th 124 Paul Owen Amy Owen Oliver Owen Oxford Sailing Club - - 78 pts

12th 161 Jeff Vander Borght Dave Guthrie Lyme Regis - - 85 pts

13th 104 Richard Addison Ricki Buro Aldeburgh YC / QMSC - - 99 pts

