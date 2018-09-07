Flying 15 European Championship on Lake Garda

In a final race (R10) roll-over, Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson managed to finish ahead of the overnight leaders, Steve Goacher and Tim Harper, by three places to claim the title on count-back.

Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson completed the podium places, with Charles and Charlie Apthorp in fourth, Simon Kneller and Dave Lucas fifth and in sixth place Ian Cadwallader and Steve Graham.

Race wins were well spread though the leading group with Cadwallader and Graham taking the opening race ahead of the Apthorps.

Goacher and Harper took Race 2 ahead of Mackay and Lawson, then Jon Gorringe and Steve Brown won Race 3 with David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell second.

Race 4 went to the Irish pair, Ian Mathews and Keith Poole ahead of Goacher and Harper who were starting to look very consistant, expect for a 14th in the opening race.





Race 5 and at the halfway point Mackay and Lawson took their first win for an all single-figure scoreline.

Then in race 6 Kneller and Lucas took a win, as many leading teams broke the golden rule and went left off the line only to see the right side followers cross them 400 metres ahead.

Day 4 and three races were sailed, due to a storm warning for the final day. Goacher and Harper took their second win in Race 7 ahead of Cadwallader and Graham, with Mackay and Lawson back in double figures for the second time.



Race 8 and Kneller and Lucas also added a second win, ahead of a revived Mackay and Lawson who then took Race 9, with Wells and Jameson in second and Goacher and Harper third.

With two discards now in play Goacher and Harper had a three point overall lead ahead of Mackay and Lawson with Wells and Jameson another ten points back in third.

Then came the final day and race 10 was eventually sailed, with a win for Jon Gorringe and Steve Brown ahead of Wells and Jameson with the Apthors in third.

But the important action was further back where Mackay and Lawson finished seventh with Goacher and Harper behind them tenth. The title went to Mackay and Lawson bu the finest of margins.

Final Leading Scores:

1st Mackay Hamish, Lawson Andrew, 8 2 5 3 1 -15 -10 2 1 7 - - 29,0 pts

2nd Goacher Steve, Harper Tim, -14 1 4 2 4 -14 1 4 3 10 - - 29,0 pts

3rd Wells Greg, Jameson Andrew, -20 3 3 8 8 -10 3 6 2 2 - - 35,0 pts

Flying 15 European Championship - Overall after 10 races, 2 discards

1st GBR 4059 Mackay Hamish, Lawson Andrew, RTYC - - 29,0 pts

2nd GBR 4021 Goacher Steve, Harper Tim, Royal Windermere YC - - 29,0 pts

3rd GBR 4030 Wells Greg, Jameson Andrew, Hayling Island SC - - 35,0 pts

4th GBR 3957 Apthorp Charles, Apthorp Charlie, Hayling Island SC - - 39,0 pts

5th GBR 4024 Kneller Simon, Lucas Dave, Graham Water SC - - 43,0 pts

6th GBR 4055 Cadwallader Ian, Graham Steve, Chew Valley Lake - - 44,0 pts

7th GBR 3922 Gorringe Jon, Brown Steve, Parkstone Yacht Club - - 46,0 pts

8th GBR 4052 Tabb David, Sherrell Chewey, Parkstone YC - - 58,0 pts

9th GBR 3537 Alexander Bob, Willetts Huw, Park stone YC - - 73,0 pts

10th GBR 4048 Bayliss Geoffrey, Weatherill Simon, Hayling Island SC - - 89,0 pts

11th GBR 3954 Hanson John, Selden Helen, Datchet SC - - 92,0 pts

12th GBR 3953 Hogben Robert, West Noel, Bewl SA - - 100,0 pts

13th HKG 4004 Smith Ashley, Thumpkin Kym, Royal Queensland YC - - 102,0 pts

14th IRL 3864 Mathews Ian, Poole Keith, National YC - - 103,0 pts

15th GBR 3875 Dingwall Brett, Scarisbrick Timothy, Aldenham SC - - 103,0 pts

16th GBR 4025 Gorringe Chris, Hosie Nadia, Parkstone YC - - 108,0 pts

17th GBR 4044 Patterson Simon, Thompson Simon, Draycote Water SC - - 110,0 pts

18th IRL 3970 Green Alan, Ben Mulligan, National YC - - 111,0 pts

19th GBR 4041 Chard Bill, Preater Josh, Chew Valley Lake SC - - 121,0 pts

20th GBR 3914 Tattersall Adrian, Popper Richard, Parkstone YC - - 122,0 pts

21st GBR 4054 Spolton Simon, Murphy Grant, Parkstone YC - - 135,0 pts

22nd GBR 3824 Polglase Tim, Streeter Andrew, Hayling Island SC - - 145,0 pts

23rd IRL 3938 Meagher Niall, Matthews Nicki, National YC - - 158,0 pts

24th IRL 4057 Murphy Tom, La Roux Carel, National YC - - 173,0 pts

25th GBR 3622 Mountain Robert, Torkington Alexandra, B & F YC - - 179,0 pts

26th GBR 4019 Randle Steven, Randle Lisa, Parkstone YC - - 181,0 pts

27th GBR 3850 Moncur Christina, Moncur Stephen, Parkstone YC - - 185,0 pts

28th GBR 3758 Latham Graham, Sara Briscoe, Parkstone YC - - 191,0 pts

29th GBR 3765 White Christopher, LePla Roger, Northampton SC - - 193,0 pts

30th GBR 3345 Pipe David, Pipe Jenny, Parkstone Yacht Club - - 204,0 pts

31st GBR 3692 Heath Nick, Heath Catherine, Cam SC - - 211,0 pts

32nd GBR 3788 Craig Eleanor, Craig Louise, Draycote Water - - 221,0 pts

33rd IRL 3790 Mitchell Fraser, Duggan Joe, National YC - - 225,0 pts

34th IRL 3749 Sherry Peter, Cotter Michael, National YC - - 226,0 pts

35th GBR 3602 Mountain Peter, Guite David, Blackpool & Fleetwood YC - - 233,0 pts

