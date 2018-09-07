International 6 Metre European Championship - Final Results

The 2018 European Championship came to a spectacular and closely fought conclusion in La Trinite Sur Mer, Brittany, with two final races in near perfect sailing conditions to complete the eight race series.

By a single point Nivola (SUI 74) and her team of owner Fredrich Dahlman, helmsman Reinhard Suhner, Kerstin Schultze, Jesper Schiewe, Ingo Schultze and Gianpiero Armiels became the 2018 International Six Meter Open European Champions.

Philippe Durr’s Junior took second place by nine points, but only three points separated third to sixth place with Patrick Monteiro de Barros’ Seljm claiming the final step on the podium from Peter Harrison’s St Francis IX with Matt Brook’s Scoundrel fifth and Jali Makila’s Jane Ann sixth.

Overnight leader Nivola did not make it easy for themselves, down in tenth place in the first race of the day, which was won by Hendrick Andersin’s Evelina (1995 Peter Norlin), they slipped to second place overall.

Going into the Open Division’s final race Junior was now overall leader by two points from Nivola second and Seljm one more point back in third.

Although the second discard would come into play after the final race all three boats had similar discard profiles so the championship would be decided on the last race.

That last Open Division race took two attempts to get underway but once started Nivola sailed a terrific first beat to head the fleet confidently at the first mark with Matt Brooks’ Scoundrel (1986 Ian Howlett) second with Junior sixth and Seljm buried down in the pack.

A significant left hander on the first run saw the race committee hustling to get new weather marks laid and shuffled the fleet somewhat.

As they came round the final weather mark Nivola kept her lead but Jali Makila’s Jane Ann (1985 Pelle Petterson) had moved into second with Scoundrel now third and Junior up into fourth.

The final run Junior slid through into second as they approached the line, but Nivola took race victory from Junior by just eleven seconds and overall victory by one point.

Inter 6 Metre European Championship - Final Open Leaders (18 entries)

1st NIVOLA R. Suhner 13 pts

2nd JUNIOR P. Durr 14 pts

3rd SELJM P. Monteiro de Barros 23 pts

4th ST FRANCIS IX A. Bradsworth 24 pts

5th SCOUNDREL J. Hilton 25 pts

6th JANE ANN J. Makila 26 pts



His Majesty the King Don Juan Carlos of Borbon

His Majesty the King Don Juan Carlos of Borbon may have claimed the 2018 International 6 Metre Classic European Championship Trophy with a day to spare, but he loves to sail and in his 81st year he couldn’t resist the lure of one final beautiful day of racing aboard his beloved Bribon Gallant (1947 Arvid Laurin), adding a second and third.

Overall Reiner Muller’s Llanoria (1948 Olin Stephens), helmed by Eric Jespersen did more than enough to secure her second place overall and Ossi Paija’s Astree (1959 Bjarne Was) had to be content with the bronze medal position.

Inter 6 Metre European Championship - Final Classic Leaders (20 entries)

1st BRIBON GALLANT SM El Rey D. Juan Carlos 11 pts

2nd LLANORIA E. Jespersen 13 pts

3rd ASTREE O. Paija 20 pts

4th TITIA M. Sanchez-Bella 28.75 pts

5th ERICA V. Alvarez 31 pts

6th DIX AOÜT L. Heckly 36 pts

