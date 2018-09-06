International 6 Metre European Championship - Day 3

First blood went to Switzerland’s Reinhard Suhner’s Nivola by nineteen seconds.

Then Andy Beadsworth, at the helm of Peter Harrison’s St Francis IX, and Seljm went at it tooth and nail in the Open Division race five, with victory for Beadsworth.

In race 6 it was Philippe Durr’s Junior, of Switzerland, taking victory on the line from Reinhard Suhner’s Nivola.

The Open Division leaderboard is still wide open and is now led by six points by Reinhard Suhner’s Nivola, who moves up from second place.

Jumping up five places into second overall is Philippe Durr’s Junior who goes into the final day with a single point advantage over Patrick Monterio de Barros’ Seljm in third.

In the Classic Division race four was won by Germany’s Robert Geirth’s Lillevi with Finland’s Ossi Paija’ Astree second.

But the man of the day was His Majesty don Juan Carlos of Spain sailing Briband Gallant, who finished third in race four and then went on to win races five and six in impressive style.

His Majesty don Juan Carlos’s two wins in Briband Gallant have secured him the International 6 Metre Classics European Championship Trophy with a day to spare.

No doubt the trophy will sit nicely alongside the 6 Metre World Championship Trophy which he won in Vancouver last year. His Majesty only took up serious 6 Metre sailing for the 2017 season, so his achievement is impressive in this notoriously hard to master class.

Inter 6 Metre European Championship - Open Leaders (18 entries)

1st NIVOLA R. Suhner 1.00 (9.00) 3.00 1.00 5.00 2.00 - - 12 pts

2nd JUNIOR P. Durr 8.00 2.00 (10.00) 4.00 3.00 1.00 - - 18 pts

3rd SELJM P. Monteiro de Barros 4.00 3.00 8.00 2.00 2.00 (19.00) - - 19 pts

4th JANE ANN J. Makila 6.00 4.00 2.00 6.00 (10.00) 5.00 - - 23 pts

5th ST FRANCIS IX A. Bradsworth 2.00 11.00 6.00 (12.00) 1.00 6.00 - - 26 pts

6th SCOUNDREL J. Hilton (19.00) 5.00 1.00 3.00 19.00 3.00 - - 31 pts

7th THISBE M. Teweless (10.00) 6.00 4.00 5.00 9.00 9.00 - - 33 pts

8th VALHALLA R. Smith 9.00 7.00 9.00 (13.00) 6.00 4.00 - - 35 pts

9th TEMPTATION 3 B. Furrer (19.00) 12.00 5.00 9.00 4.00 7.00 - - 37 pts

10th EVELINA H. Andersin 5.00 8.00 (16.00) 11.00 7.00 12.00 - - 43 pts

Inter 6 Metre European Championship - Classic Leaders (20 entries)

1st BRIBON GALLANT SM El Rey D. Juan Carlos 2.00 (3.00) 2.00 3.00 1.00 1.00 - - 9 pts

2nd LLANORIA E. Jespersen 1.00 1.00 3.00 (21.00) 4.00 5.00 - - 14 pts

3rd ASTREE O. Paija 6.00 (7.00) 7.00 2.00 3.00 3.00 - - 21 pts

4th ERICA V. Alvarez 3.00 4.00 6.00 (21.00) 5.00 4.00 - - 22 pts

5th TITIA M. Sanchez-Bella 4.00 8.00 5.00 4.00 (21.00) 5.25 - - 26.25 pts

6th LILLEVI H. Kohne 11.00 (12.00) 1.00 1.00 10.00 8.00 - - 31 pts

7th DIX AOÜT L. Heckly 10.00 10.00 (13.00) 5.00 2.00 6.00 - - 33 pts

8th SASKIA D. Martin 7.00 2.00 (10.00) 7.00 8.00 9.00 - - 33 pts

9th LUCIE C. Healy 5.00 5.00 (11.00) 8.00 7.00 10.00 - - 35 pts

10th MARIANNE A. Haubold 12.00 9.00 4.00 (21.00) 9.00 2.00 - - 36 pts

Two races remain to sail. Thursday’s forecast is for a gradually decreasing nine to twelve knot northerly whilst Friday is looking very light and shifty.

All fingers are crossed that it will be possible to complete the final two races on Thursday so that the Friday reserve day does not have to be used.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here