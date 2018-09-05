International 6 Metre European Championship - Day 2

Nivola jumps from third to second while overnight leader Patrick Monteiro de Barros’ Seljm finished ninth in race 3 which drops them down into third overall.

While Peter Harrison’s St Francis IX has moved up from sixth into fourth overall, three points behind Seljm.

In the Classics the leader board remains unchanged with Rainer Muller’s Llanoria holding onto her overall lead by two points.

Bribon Gallant helmed by His Majesty King Juan Carlos is in second place and Erica six further points back in third.

Two races were planned and the race committee got proceedings underway promptly at 11.00.

With a nice 8-10 knots and glorious sunshine both the Open and Classic fleets behaved themselves on the start line and got away at the first attempts on a two lap windward leeward course.



Click image for a larger image

First around the windward mark in the Open Division was Jamie Hilton sailing Matt Brooks’ 1986 Pelle Petterson designed Scoundrel.

Once he finds the front of a fleet Hilton rarely relinquish pole position and he took full advantage of clear air and an open race course to retain his lead all the way to the finish.

Jali Makila sailing Jane Ann, another Petterson design, this time from 1985, followed Scoundrel around the first mark just ahead of a tightly grouped chasing pack

This was led by Andy Beadsworth helming Peter Harrison’s St Francis IX and Rob Smith helming Paul Smith’s Valhalla, a 1981 Peter Norlin design, who were all revelling in the stronger wind strength.

The wind held good down the first run but began to drop slowly as the boats came up the second beat. As Scoundrel confidently defended and increased her lead Jane Ann, who has just had a new Jason Ker designed keel fitted, had her work cut out fending off multiple challengers.

By the second weather mark Rainer Muller’s Thisbee (1987 Petterson) helmed by Michel Teweles, and Fredrich Dahlman’s Nivola (1984 Petterson) had passed Valhalla and St Francis IX and were breathing down Jane Ann’s neck.

It was nip and tuck all the way but on the line Jane Ann held second with Nivola third, Thisbe fourth, Beat Furrer’s Temptation 3 (1981 Pelle Petterson) fifth and St Francis IX sixth.

In the Classic fleet Robert Gierth’s beautiful varnished Lillevi, built in Finland in 1938 to a Zake Westin design, was in flying form with a confident lead by the first mark which she held to the finish.

His Majesty King Juan Carlos at the helm of José Cusí’s Bribon Gallant (1947 Arvid Laurin) did everything he could to get past Lillvi and the two boats stretched out a decent lead over their nearest rivals.

On the line however, Lillevi took victory by twenty nine seconds with Bribon Gallant second.

Heading up the pack behind them was Eric Jespersen helming Rainer Muller’s Llanoria into third, with Christof Rek’s Marianne fourth, Alicia Freire’s Titia fifth and Eric sixth.

The forecast looks considerably more promising with 12 to 17 knots from the north east offered.

Inter 6 Metre European Championship - Open Leaders (18 entries)

1st JANE ANN J. Makila 6.00 4.00 2.00 - - 12 pts

2nd NIVOLA R. Suhner 1.00 9.00 3.00 - - 13 pts

3rd SELJM P. Monteiro de Barros 4.00 3.00 8.00 - - 15 pts

4th ST FRANCIS IX A. Bradsworth 2.00 11.00 6.00 - - 19 pts

5th JUNIOR P. Durr 8.00 2.00 10.00 - - 20 pts

6th THISBE M. Teweless 10.00 6.00 4.00 - - 20 pts

7th SCOUNDREL J. Hilton 19.00 5.00 1.00 - - 25 pts

8th ST KITTS R. Richardson 3.00 10.00 12.00 - - 25 pts

9th VALHALLA R. Smith 9.00 7.00 9.00 - - 25 pts

10th NOTORIOUS C. Henningsson 19.00 1.00 7.00 - - 27 pts

Inter 6 Metre European Championship - Classic Leaders (20 entries)

1st LLANORIA E. Jespersen 1.00 1.00 3.00 - - 5 pts

2nd BRIBON GALLANT SM El Rey D. Juan Carlos 2.00 3.00 2.00 - - 7 pts

3rd ERICA V. Alvarez 3.00 4.00 6.00 - - 13 pts

4th TITIA M. Sanchez-Bella 4.00 8.00 5.00 - - 17 pts

5th SASKIA D. Martin 7.00 2.00 10.00 - - 19 pts

6th ASTREE O. Paija 6.00 7.00 7.00 - - 20 pts

7th LUCIE C. Healy 5.00 5.00 11.00 - - 21 pts

8th HANKO III T. Kuhmann 9.00 6.00 8.00 - - 23 pts

9th LILLEVI H. Kohne 11.00 12.00 1.00 - - 24 pts

10th MARIANNE A. Haubold 12.00 9.00 4.00 - - 25 pts

