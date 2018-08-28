Etchells European Championship decided at Cowes

During the eight races, held in a variety of conditions, three teams led during the regatta.

Peter Duncan (USA) won the first two races, but Lawrie Smith (GBR) fought back, and was top of the leaderboard after six races.

Going into the last race, Ante Razmilovic (GBR) was leading by a single point, with all three teams vying for the European title.

On the last run in the final race, Lawrie Smith came from behind to pass both Ante Razmilovic and Peter Duncan to secure the championship title by a single point.

Ante Razmilovic's Swedish Blue finished second overall, and American skipper Peter Duncan, racing Mans Best Friend, was third.

“Thank you to the Royal London and all of the race management team, we have had great racing,” commented Lawrie Smith, “To all my team well done, and sorry about the last run Ante, he was winning the regatta until then but he didn't!”

The 2018 Corinthian European Etchells Champion is a team from the Royal London YC Etchells Youth Academy, skippered by Will Bedford, racing Shamal with Fraser Woodley, Nik Froud, and Henry Collison.

Etchells European Championship - Final

1st GBR 1452 Lawrie Smith / Gonçalo Ribeiro / Ella Bennett / Pedro Andrade - - 19 pts

2nd GBR 1438 Ante Razmilovic / Brian Hammersley / Andrew Mills - - 20 pts

3rd USA 926 Peter Duncan / Andrew Palfrey / Sasha Ryan / Victor Diaz-de-Leon - - 24 pts

4th AUS 874 Chris Hampton / Charlie Cumbley / Sam Haines - - 30 pts

5th HKG 903 Marco Pocci / Marty Kaye / Ben Cornish - - 33 pts

6th GBR 927 William Bedford / Fraser Woodley / Nik Froud / Henry Collison - - 44 pts

7th GBR 1329 Rob Goddard / Sam Penhaul Smith / Joe Burns / Diana Kissane - - 51 pts

8th GBR 1431 Graham Sunderland / Mark Lees / Phoebe Collelan / Frazer Brown - - 56 pts

9th GBR 1441 Peter Rogers / Paul Blowers / Neil Harrison - - 59 pts

10th NED 1068 Maarten Jamin / Marijn Driessen / Hans Bolscher / Hugo Vrolijk - - 59 pts

11th GBR 1437 Shaun Frohlich / David Bedford / Duncan Truswell - - 68 pts

12th GBR 1271 Andrew Wishart / Alex Curtis / Catherine Cherry / Andrew Clarke - - 76 pts

13th GBR 782 Owen Bowerman / Matt Whitfield / Emily Peters / Zak Bermon - - 84 pts

14th GBR 1020 Ted Blowers / Will Birch-Tomlinson / Harry Bowerman / Tom Harrison - - 91 pts

15th HKG 938 Charlie Manzoni / Kevin Crandall / Tiger Mok / Campbell Manzoni - - 96 pts

16th GBR 1194 Ellie Cumpsty / Rosie Povall / Verity Hopkins / Freya Anderson - - 97 pts

17th GBR 1266 Stephen Line / Quentin Bes-Green / Titus Treneman - - 111 pts

18th GBR 1407 Andrew Cooper / Mike Greville / Freddie Cooper - - 116 pts

19th NED 987 Gert Jan Zandt / Jos van Vliet / Ane van der Schaaf - - 130 pts

20th GBR 1148 Murray Chapples - - 147 pts

