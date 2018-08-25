5.5 Metre Worlds - New Moon rises to the challenge

Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov sailing New Moon, BAH 21, clinched the title with a race to spare.



Marie-Françoise XIX, SUI 218, of Jürg Menzi, Jurgen Eiermann and Bo Selko ended up second with Artemis XIV, NOR 57, of Kristian Nergaard, Kristoffer Spone and Trond Solli-Saether in third.

Overnight leader New Moon put it beyond doubt in Race 8, leading almost from start to finish to take their fourth race win of the week and clinch their first world title with a race to spare.

The strong ebb tide made the left side the only place to be and they never looked in danger, although were briefly passed by Caracole, SUI 214, (Bernard Haissly, N. Berthoud, Daniel Stampfli) on the second downwind.

With all the other main contenders far enough behind, New Moon had enough of a points advantage to secure the title there and then.





The other podium positions were still wide open though.

After beginning the day in fifth overall, Artemis XIV put the pedal to the floor in the final race, dominating the left side and once ahead controlled the tricky race, with more dark clouds coming down and another front arriving just after the finish.

It was enough to move them up to third, while a fourth and tenth places left Marie-Françoise XIX in second overall.

After a poor start, New Moon, showed why she is world champion, pulling through the fleet on each leg to cross in fourth.

Of the seven Evolution 5.5 Metres taking part, Joker, FRA 50, (Eric Polaillon, Adrien Polaillon, Antoine le Foyer de Costil) was the leading boat, with a narrow advantage over the beautifully kept Skylla, SUI 182, (Andre Bernheim, Alex Bernheim, Urs Werner).

Carabella, ITA 73, (Alfredo Delli, Gianluca Marolli, Claudio Mazzanti) was the first of the two Classics. Both boats had previously won their respective cups last week.

The International 5.5 Metre fleet has immensely enjoyed its two weeks in Cowes.

The Royal Yacht Squadron has been the perfect host for the class, a class that started its long story on these waters nearly 70 years ago. It had been 20 years since the fleet last came to Cowes.

Next year’s world championship heads to Nyländska Jaktklubben (NJK) in Helsinki, which is where the class and the club will celebrate the centenary of the Scandinavian Gold Cup, which has been sailed for by the 5.5 Metres since 1953.

Int 5.5 Metre World Championship - Final Leaders (25 entries)

1st BAH 21 NEW MOON Mark Holowesko/Peter Vlasov - 18 pts

2nd SUI 228 MARIE-FRANÇOISE XIX Jürg Menzi - 30 pts

3rd NOR 57 ARTEMIS XIV Kristian Nergaard - 30 pts

4th SUI 219 BLACK & WHITE Daniel Schenher 36 pts

5th BAH 22 JOHN B Gavin McKinney - 40 pts

6th SUI 214 CARACOLE Bernard Haissly - 49 pts

7th NOR 64 CLARK KENT Petter Fjeld - 55 pts

8th NED 35 MAITRESSE GAAT VREEMD Piet van Opzeeland - 57 pts

9th AUS 61 ALPHA CRUCIS Martin Cross - 68 pts

10th GER 79 PRETTYNAMA Max Muller - 72 pts

Results here (pdf)

