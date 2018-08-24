5.5 Metre World Championship - Day 4

New Moon, BAH 21, of Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov jumps to the top of the 5.5 Metre Worlds leaderboard after taking two race wins on Thursday.

With overnight leader and defending champion John B, BAH 22, of Gavin McKinney, Lars Horn-Johannessen and Mathias Dahlman deep in both races (15 and 4) at times, New Moon moved from third to a three point overall lead.

A third and a fifth dropped Marie-Françoise XIX, SUI 218, of Jürg Menzi, Jurgen Eiermann and Bo Selko to third.

Black & White, SUI 219 of Daniel Schenker, Mark Dangel and Anthony Shanks, sailed an exceptional day, leading both races at times and ending up with two second places, but remains in fourth overall and within striking distance of the podium.

The top of the fleet is completed by Artemis XIV, NOR 57, (Kristian Nergaard, Kristoffer Spone, Trond Solli-Saether), who sailed a third and a fourth Thursday.

These five boats are almost out of touch of the rest of the fleet with an 18 points buffer to sixth.

Just two races remain to be sailed on Friday and the forecast is that it could be even windier.

5.5 Metre World Championship - Leaders after 7 Races (25 entries)

1st BAH 21 NEW MOON Mark Holowesko/Peter Vlasov 1 5 8 3 2 1 1 - 13pts

2nd BAH 22 JOHN B Gavin McKinney 3 1 2 1 5 15 4 - 16pts

3rd SUI 228 MARIE-FRANÇOISE XIX Jürg Menzi 4 7 1 5 1 3 5 - 19pts

4th SUI 219 BLACK & WHITE Daniel Schenher 7 4 6 2 6 2 2 - 22pts

5th NOR 57 ARTEMIS XIV Kristian Nergaard 2 2 4 13 9 4 3 - 24pts

6th SUI 214 CARACOLE Bernard Haissly 6 9 10 6 3 10 8 - 42pts

7th NED 35 MAITRESSE GAAT VREEMD Piet van Opzeeland 5 10 3 11 13 6 10 - 45pts

8th NOR 64 CLARK KENT Petter Fjeld 16 1 1 7 4 7 5 RET - 50pts

9th GER 79 PRETTYNAMA Max Muller 9 8 5 21 11 12 7 - 52pts

10th NED 31 DUCHESS OF B Victorine Bredero 10 3 12 7 4 17 UFD - 53pts

11th AUS 61 ALPHA CRUCIS Martin Cross 11 6 9 10 12 8 UFD - 56pts

