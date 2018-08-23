5.5 Metre World Championship - Day 3

The overnight leader at the 2018 International 5.5 Metre World Championship at the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes, John B, BAH 22, of Gavin McKinney, Lars Horn-Johannessen and Mathias Dahlman, extended her lead after a first and a fifth on the third day of the five-day regatta.

A win for Marie-Françoise XIX, SUI 218, (Jürg Menzi, Jurgen Eiermann, Bo Selko) moves her up to second, while the most consistent performance of the day from New Moon, BAH 21, (Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov), with a second and third, moves her up to third.

Race 4 was all decided just out of the start.

The right side was the place to be with Black & White, SUI 219, (Daniel Schenker, Mark Dangel, Anthony Shanks) first out of the blocks and initially winning the right group. However then John B was gifted a line of pressure and a shift and sailed through everyone, tacked and was gone.

Black & White held off strong challenges from New Moon and Clark Kent, NOR 64, (Petter Fjeld, Peter Hauff, Christen Horn Johannessen) to remain in second. New Moon moved into third on the final upwind.

The breeze finally built to set the scene for a great second race.

Marie-Françoise XIX got a great start at the pin end in Race 5 and was soon leading the group back across to the middle. The front of the fleet was very close as the wind picked up to 10-12 knots with the sun finally breaking through.

Marie-Françoise XIX rounded first from New Moon and Black & White.

With fantastic racing and sailing right through the fleet, Marie-Françoise XIX maintained her lead throughout, holding off New Moon in second.



Marie-Françoise XIX wins Race 5

However Black & White got a little lost on the final upwind to drop to sixth, while Caracole, SUI 214, (Bernard Haissly, Nicolas Berthoud, Daniel Stampfli) moved up to third.

Overall leader John B recovered from a deep first mark rounding to cross in fifth, taking several boats on the final upwind, to extend her lead to six points.

Marie-Françoise XIX and New Moon in second and third are separated by a single point with four races left to sail.

5.5 Metre World Championship - Leaders after 4 Races (25 entries)

1st BAH 22 JOHN B Gavin McKinney 3 1 2 1 5 - 12pts

2nd SUI 228 MARIE-FRANÇOISE XIX Jürg Menzi 4 7 1 5 1 - 18pts

3rd BAH 21 NEW MOON Mark Holowesko/Peter Vlasov 1 5 8 3 2 - 19pts

4th SUI 219 BLACK & WHITE Daniel Schenher 7 4 6 2 6 - 25pts

5th NOR 57 ARTEMIS XIV Kristian Nergaard 2 2 4 13 9 - 30pts

6th SUI 214 CARACOLE Bernard Haissly 6 9 10 6 3 - 34pts

7th NED 31 DUCHESS OF B Victorine Bredero 10 3 12 7 4 - 36pts

8th NED 35 MAITRESSE GAAT VREEMD Piet van Opzeeland 5 10 3 11 13 - 42pts

9th NOR 64 CLARK KENT Petter Fjeld 16 1 1 7 4 7 45pts

10th AUS 61 ALPHA CRUCIS Martin Cross 11 6 9 10 12 - 48pts

11th GER 79 PRETTYNAMA Max Muller 9 8 5 21 11 - 54pts

Results here (pdf)

