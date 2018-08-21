5.5 Metre World Championship - Day 1 at Cowes

Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov, sailing New Moon, BAH 21, won the first race of the 2018 International 5.5 Metre World Championship at the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes, UK.

In second place was Artemis XIV, NOR 57, of Kristian Nergaard, Kristoffer Spone and Trond Solli-Saether, with third John B, BAH 22, of Gavin McKinney, Lars Horn-Johannessen and Mathias Dahlman.

New Moon started near the pin end on a lift and controlled the shifts perfectly on the left to lead that side up the first beat.

Those who opted for the right side, came in a bit behind, but all the favourites were in the front group.

New Moon quickly opened up a nice gap behind and then the interest was in the chasing group of John B, Artermis XIV and Marie-Françoise XIX.

John B was, for a while, clear second and rounded every mark in second place.

However after rounding the top marka bout sixth, Artemis XIV, closed up on the third beat and the final downwind, to be within striking distance on the final upwind.

Their decision to tack under the layline to the finish paid off as they took the final shift back and crossed ahead of John B by no more than two boatlengths.

Racing continues on Tuesday. The world championship consists of nine races, with two more races scheduled each day from Tuesday to Friday from 11.00.

5.5 Metre World Championship - Leaders after 1 Race (25 entries)

1st BAH 21 NEW MOON – Modern Mark Holowesko/Peter Vlasov

2nd NOR 57 ARTEMIS XIV – Modern Kristian Nergaard

3rd BAH 22 JOHN B – Modern Gavin McKinney

4th SUI 228 MARIE-FRANÇOISE XIX – Modern Jürg Menzi

5th NED 35 MAITRESSE GAAT VREEMD – Modern Piet van Opzeeland

6th SUI 214 CARACOLE – Modern Bernard Haissly

7th SUI 219 BLACK & WHITE – Modern Daniel Schenher

8th SUI 226 SHAOLIN – Modern Andreas Kindlimann

9th GER 79 PRETTYNAMA – Modern Max Muller

10th NED 31 DUCHESS OF B – Modern Victorine Bredero

Results here (pdf)

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here