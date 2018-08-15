5.5 Metre Scandinavian Gold Cup in Cowes

Marie-Françoise XIX, SUI 218, (Jürg Menzi, Jurgen Eiermann, Bo Selko) took the first race win in the Scandinavian Gold Cup in Cowes on Wednesday after a tough opening test of skills and stamina.

In an event where only the race win matters, Menzi battled throughout the race with Artemis XIV, NOR 57, (Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne, Trond Solli-Saether), and beat his rival to the finish line by a couple of metres after 90 minutes of hard racing.

The Scandinavian Gold Cup pits ones boat from each nation against each other in a battle to win races.

Only race wins matter and the first to three wins takes the historic 99-year old trophy. It is a hard trophy to win; consistency pays no dividends, only race wins gives overall victory.

Artemis XIV rounded the top mark with a narrow lead over John B and Marie-Françoise XIX, but the conditions got the better of the two world champions with Artemis XIV broaching twice and John B broaching once to let Marie-Françoise XIX escape.

On the final leg Marie-Françoise XIX had problems setting her spinnaker and it looked like a win for Artemis XIV.

But Menzi got his boat under control and had the better tide angle and they crossed the finish line, still overlapped, but with the bow of Marie-Françoise XIX a few metres forward of Artemis XIV.

So the first win went to Menzi and his crew in one of the tightest finishes ever seen at the Gold Cup.

Results from Day 1 of the Gold Cup

