5.5 Metre Gold Cup in Cowes

Over the next two weeks, the International 5.5 Metre fleet will be gracing the waters off Cowes, as they compete for a range of class cups, including the much coveted Scandinavian Gold Cup, and then the world championship.

The first event is the Scandinavian Gold Cup, which dates back to 1919 and is one of the oldest yachting trophies in the world.

The Scandinavian Gold Cup is a Nation Trophy, with only one boat only per country, with a format that places an emphasis on winning races.

The first yacht to win three races is the winner, with yachts not having won a race being eliminated after the first three races.

Last year’s winner in Benodot, France, was Marie-Françoise XIX SUI 228, skippered by Jürg Menzi.

He explained, “It begins like a fleet race, and ends in a match race, so it is quite special. You have to go only for first places. Second means nothing . . . and the level is quite high, with one boat per nation.”

As well as the Scandinavian Gold Cup, there will also be racing for the Hankø Evolution Cup, the Royal Kaag Classic Cup and the Kings Cup during the first week in Cowes.

The second week (from 20 August) will be racing for the 5.5 Metre World Championship.

Twenty-six entries have been received, including John B, BAH 22, the entry from the Bahamas, will be skippered by Gavin McKinney, who is the defending world champion.

The full 5.5 Metre schedule 15 to 24 August is:

Scandinavian Gold Cup 15 – 18 August

Hankø Evolution Cup 16 – 18 August

Royal Kaag Classic Cup 16 – 18 August

Kings Cup 17-18 August

World Championship 20 – 24 August

