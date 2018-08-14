2.4mR World Championship - Final Day

Megan Pascoe took Silver at the World Championship of the 2.4mR class
The 2018 2.4mR World Championship, recently completed in Gävle, Sweden, was won by Stellan Berlin of the host country.
Berlin finished ahead of Megan Pascoe of Britain, with Finland's Marko Dahlberg taking the Bronze.
Berlin was involved in a tight competition with Pascoe over the early races, with Pascoe holding a one point advantage after the first four races.
Over the next four races Berlin slowly gained the upperhand and was able to dicard his final two races to finish for an eight point lead.
Click image for a larger image
71 competitors from 11 nations participated.
Other British finishing positions: 10th Jonathan Currell, 30th Steve Bullmore and 59th Nev Millard.
2.4mR World Championship - Final after 10 races (71 entries)
1st SWE 379 Stellan Berlin - - 19 pts
2nd GBR 163 Megan Pascoe - - 27 pts
3rd FIN 196 Marko Dahlberg - - 40 pts
4th SWE 423 Lennart Heselius - - 49 pts
5th FIN 198 Rikard Bjurström - - 57.8 pts
6th SWE 420 Henrik Johnsson - - 80 pts
7th NOR 114 Harald Rolfsnes - - 82 pts
8th FIN 131 Janne Laine - - 87 pts
9th SWE 441 Hans Asklund - - 87 pts
10th GBR 124 Jonathan Currell - - 90 pts
11th CZE 7 Daniel Bina - - 96 pts
12th AUS 46 Michael Leydon - - 106 pts
13th FIN 173 Niko Salomaa - - 115 pts
14th FIN 166 Pauli Immonen - - 117 pts
15th SWE 364 Peter Andersson - - 119 pts
16th SWE 442 Hans Ekholm - - 126 pts
17th FIN 12 Fabian Bjorndahl - - 127 pts
18th SWE 1 Fia Fjelddahl - - 130 pts
19th NOR 95 Frank Huth - - 141 pts
20th NOR 132 Ola Herje jr. - - 155 pts
21st SWE 440 Klas Andersson - - 156 pts
22nd SWE 419 Mats Millbourn - - 166 pts
23rd FIN 182 Nisse West - - 176 pts
24th SWE 373 Erik Wahlberg - - 178 pts
25th SWE 431 Jan Nordin - - 183 pts
26th AUS 40 Peter Russell - - 186 pts
27th SWE 378 Per Ahrbom - - 187 pts
28th SWE 425 Pekka Seitola - - 205 pts
29th FIN 222 Anna-liisa Oxby - - 205 pts
30th GBR 159 Steve Bullmore - - 208 pts
31st FIN 190 Antti Kokkala - - 208 pts
32nd NOR 99 Rune Nor-Hansen - - 210 pts
33rd FIN 180 Pelle Stromman - - 223 pts
34th RUS 8 Dmitrii Khonich - - 226 pts
35th GER 63 Stefan Kloetzing - - 228 pts
36th SWE 444 Ulf Bengtsson - - 248 pts
37th NED 968 Dirk Jan Broertjes - - 251 pts
38th GER 84 Holger Humborg - - 272 pts
39th SWE 401 Anders Kjellberg - - 275 pts
40th SWE 426 Sven Asklund - - 280 pts
41st RUS 7 Egor Kamalov - - 281 pts
42nd SWE 447 Patrik Karlsson - - 298 pts
43rd POL 2 Ryszard Szumowski - - 299 pts
44th SWE 394 Håkan Kellner - - 310 pts
45th GER 34 Lutz-Christian Schroeder - - 310 pts
46th NOR 128 Bjorn Roar Pettersen - - 320 pts
47th SWE 453 Östen Petersson - - 327 pts
48th SWE 437 Claes Bengtzon - - 333 pts
49th AUS 45 Troy Cortis - - 334 pts
50th GER 857 Andreas Ruetter - - 334 pts
51st NOR 96 Svein Jakob Amdal - - 346 pts
52nd GER 39 Peter Bauer - - 367 pts
53rd NOR 130 Pål Bentsen - - 377 pts
54th NOR 131 Lars Ove Seljebö - - 379 pts
55th SWE 422 Pelle Schönning - - 387 pts
56th SWE 400 Bertil Grandinson - - 389 pts
57th SWE 448 Mattias Johnelius - - 392 pts
58th GBR 143 Kate Hedley - - 416 pts
59th GBR 144 Nev Millard - - 435 pts
60th GER 89 Burkhard Hermes - - 436 pts
61st NOR 133 Anthony Hayers - - 438 pts
62nd NOR 142 Erling Gangdal - - 438 pts
63rd NOR 122 Trond Mele - - 441 pts
64th NOR 118 Pål Kragset - - 454 pts
65th AUS 25 Susan Hextell - - 455 pts
66th SWE 424 Gunilla Larsson - - 457 pts
67th SWE 299 Mats Komstedt - - 460 pts
68th SWE 383 Jan Björn - - 465 pts
69th SWE 443 Jan Hakefelt - - 510 pts
70th GER 163 Sabine Mohr - - 538 pts
71st GER 155 Michael Adam - - 548 pts
72nd SWE 268 Håkan Karlsson - - 584 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here