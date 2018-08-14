2.4mR World Championship - Final Day

The 2018 2.4mR World Championship, recently completed in Gävle, Sweden, was won by Stellan Berlin of the host country.

Berlin finished ahead of Megan Pascoe of Britain, with Finland's Marko Dahlberg taking the Bronze.

Berlin was involved in a tight competition with Pascoe over the early races, with Pascoe holding a one point advantage after the first four races.

Over the next four races Berlin slowly gained the upperhand and was able to dicard his final two races to finish for an eight point lead.



71 competitors from 11 nations participated.

Other British finishing positions: 10th Jonathan Currell, 30th Steve Bullmore and 59th Nev Millard.

2.4mR World Championship - Final after 10 races (71 entries)

1st SWE 379 Stellan Berlin - - 19 pts

2nd GBR 163 Megan Pascoe - - 27 pts

3rd FIN 196 Marko Dahlberg - - 40 pts

4th SWE 423 Lennart Heselius - - 49 pts

5th FIN 198 Rikard Bjurström - - 57.8 pts

6th SWE 420 Henrik Johnsson - - 80 pts

7th NOR 114 Harald Rolfsnes - - 82 pts

8th FIN 131 Janne Laine - - 87 pts

9th SWE 441 Hans Asklund - - 87 pts

10th GBR 124 Jonathan Currell - - 90 pts

11th CZE 7 Daniel Bina - - 96 pts

12th AUS 46 Michael Leydon - - 106 pts

13th FIN 173 Niko Salomaa - - 115 pts

14th FIN 166 Pauli Immonen - - 117 pts

15th SWE 364 Peter Andersson - - 119 pts

16th SWE 442 Hans Ekholm - - 126 pts

17th FIN 12 Fabian Bjorndahl - - 127 pts

18th SWE 1 Fia Fjelddahl - - 130 pts

19th NOR 95 Frank Huth - - 141 pts

20th NOR 132 Ola Herje jr. - - 155 pts

21st SWE 440 Klas Andersson - - 156 pts

22nd SWE 419 Mats Millbourn - - 166 pts

23rd FIN 182 Nisse West - - 176 pts

24th SWE 373 Erik Wahlberg - - 178 pts

25th SWE 431 Jan Nordin - - 183 pts

26th AUS 40 Peter Russell - - 186 pts

27th SWE 378 Per Ahrbom - - 187 pts

28th SWE 425 Pekka Seitola - - 205 pts

29th FIN 222 Anna-liisa Oxby - - 205 pts

30th GBR 159 Steve Bullmore - - 208 pts

31st FIN 190 Antti Kokkala - - 208 pts

32nd NOR 99 Rune Nor-Hansen - - 210 pts

33rd FIN 180 Pelle Stromman - - 223 pts

34th RUS 8 Dmitrii Khonich - - 226 pts

35th GER 63 Stefan Kloetzing - - 228 pts

36th SWE 444 Ulf Bengtsson - - 248 pts

37th NED 968 Dirk Jan Broertjes - - 251 pts

38th GER 84 Holger Humborg - - 272 pts

39th SWE 401 Anders Kjellberg - - 275 pts

40th SWE 426 Sven Asklund - - 280 pts

41st RUS 7 Egor Kamalov - - 281 pts

42nd SWE 447 Patrik Karlsson - - 298 pts

43rd POL 2 Ryszard Szumowski - - 299 pts

44th SWE 394 Håkan Kellner - - 310 pts

45th GER 34 Lutz-Christian Schroeder - - 310 pts

46th NOR 128 Bjorn Roar Pettersen - - 320 pts

47th SWE 453 Östen Petersson - - 327 pts

48th SWE 437 Claes Bengtzon - - 333 pts

49th AUS 45 Troy Cortis - - 334 pts

50th GER 857 Andreas Ruetter - - 334 pts

51st NOR 96 Svein Jakob Amdal - - 346 pts

52nd GER 39 Peter Bauer - - 367 pts

53rd NOR 130 Pål Bentsen - - 377 pts

54th NOR 131 Lars Ove Seljebö - - 379 pts

55th SWE 422 Pelle Schönning - - 387 pts

56th SWE 400 Bertil Grandinson - - 389 pts

57th SWE 448 Mattias Johnelius - - 392 pts

58th GBR 143 Kate Hedley - - 416 pts

59th GBR 144 Nev Millard - - 435 pts

60th GER 89 Burkhard Hermes - - 436 pts

61st NOR 133 Anthony Hayers - - 438 pts

62nd NOR 142 Erling Gangdal - - 438 pts

63rd NOR 122 Trond Mele - - 441 pts

64th NOR 118 Pål Kragset - - 454 pts

65th AUS 25 Susan Hextell - - 455 pts

66th SWE 424 Gunilla Larsson - - 457 pts

67th SWE 299 Mats Komstedt - - 460 pts

68th SWE 383 Jan Björn - - 465 pts

69th SWE 443 Jan Hakefelt - - 510 pts

70th GER 163 Sabine Mohr - - 538 pts

71st GER 155 Michael Adam - - 548 pts

72nd SWE 268 Håkan Karlsson - - 584 pts

