Heavy lifting at Star European Championship

Augie Diaz of the USA and Brazil's Bruno Prada won a tough Robbe&Berking Star European Championship on the Flensburg Fjord.

Described by Hubert Merklebach, ISCYRA President as: “Really a Championship for the tough sailors, the only non stormy day was today with 15-16 knots of nice breeze."

Diaz and Prada tied to Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves of Brazil who took second place. Bronze medal went to Irish brothers Peter and Robert O’Leary.

Bruno Prada: “The regatta was decided on the last downwind of the last race, we had to be fifth to win the race tied with Lars, and we just managed to finish one boat length ahead of Eivind Melleby who was sixth.

So we are super happy and lucky for the last puff.”

Nothing could stop Diaz and Prada, not even the early start they had in race 5, that caused them to go back and re-start.

A Championship well played by the Irish O’Leary brothers, who proved to be an excellent team in tough conditions, winning Sunday’s race with winds gusting to over 30 knots.

Britain's Ante Razmilvic and Brian Hammarsley finished 14th after taking a win in race three.

The Star sailors are not done for the summer with the Silver regattas, next week the North American will take place in Los Angeles, with probably very different conditions.

Star Class - Robbe&Berking Star European Championship (71 entries)



1st USA 8509 Augie DIAZ and Bruno PRADA 1 4 6 3 -36 5 - - 19 pts

2nd BRA 8474 Lars GRAEL SCHMIDT and Samuel GONÇALVES 4 5 5 2 3 -7 - - 19 pts

3rd IRL 8527 Peter O'LEARY and Robert O'LEARY -9 9 4 1 5 8 - - 27 pts

4th GER 8482 Philipp ROTERMUND and Nils HOLLWEG 10 10 9.6 4 -20 4 - - 37.6 pts

5th GER 8446 Hubert MERKELBACH and Markus KOY 15 6 21 -72 1 2 - - 45 pts

6th ITA 7488 Roberto BENAMATI and Steffen RUTZ 7 7 12 7 -45 12 - - 45 pts

7th USA 8464 Jack JENNINGS and Frithjof KLEEN 6 15 13 -72 9 3 - - 46 pts

8th ITA 8332 Enrico CHIEFFI and Manlio CORSI -24 17 11 13.4 4 11 - - 56.4 pts

9th CRO 8531 Marin MISURA and Tonko BARAC -20 16 2 18 12 9 - - 57 pts

10th DEN 8532 Jørgen SCHÖNHERR and Jan Eli GRAVAD -26 20 15 6 7 15 - - 63 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here