Maidollis is 2018 Melges 24 European Champion

Italy's Gian Luca Perego with Carlo Fracassoli on helm, Enrico Fonda calling tactics, Stefano Lagi and Matteo Ramian, won four races on their way to the European title.

Second place went to another Italian crew, Caipirinha Jr. with Matteo Ivaldi and Gabriele Benussi as tactician.

The crew fought tack after tack on the last day with American entry Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team with Travis Weisleder on helm and Mike Buckley at tactics, that eventually finished in third position.

The Italian flag also flies on top of the Corinthian podium.

The winner was determined only in the final leg of the last race of the series, where the duel between Taki 4 (ITA778) and Tonu Toniste's Lenny (EST790) was resolved with the Italians prevailing over the Estonian entry for only six points.

Melges 24 European Championship- Final Leaders after 10 races

1st ITA854 MAIDOLLIS Carlo Fracassoli, Enrico Fonda, Gianluca Perego, Stefano Lagi, Matteo Ramian 34 pts

2nd ITA633 CAIPIRINHA JR Matteo Ivaldi, Gabriele Benussi, Francesco Rubagotti, Vittorio Zaoli, Camilla Bert 53 pts

3rd USA749 LUCKY DOG / GILL RACE TEAM Travis Weisleder, Mike Buckley, George Peet, John Bowden, Megan Ratliff 57 pts

4th ITA722 ALTEA Andrea Racchelli, Gaudenzio Bonini, Alberto Verna, Michele Gregoratto, Federico Zampiccoli 62 pts

5th USA841 WAR CANOE Mike Goldfarb, Morten Henriksen, David Brink, Salvador Sanchez Rodriguez, Jonny Goldsberry 62 pts

6th ITA778 COR TAKI 4 Niccolo Bertola, Giacomo Fossati, Giovanni Bannetta, Marco Zammarchi, Lorenzo Piccioni 91 pts

7th EST790 COR LENNY Tõnu Tõniste, Toomas Tõniste, Tammo Otsasoo, Maiki Saaring, Henri Tauts 97 pts

8th HUN728 FGF SAILING TEAM Robert Bakoczy, Domonkos Rozsnyay, Levente Takacsy, Bence Buza, Baldizsar Buza 110 pts

9th GBR822 BLACK SEAL Stefano Cherin, Nigel Young, Mike Claxton, Amy Harrington, Julie Tingle 119 pts

10th ITA793 GENERAL LEE Mario Ziliani, Lorenzo Tonini, Riccardo Tonini, Samuele Nicolettis, Angelo Bertoletti 125 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here