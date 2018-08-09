At the end of the first day former World Champions Augie Diaz (USA) and Bruno Prada (BRA) are the provisional leaders.

In second place are Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves (BRA) and third is the German team skippered by Ulrich Vater with crew Karsten Morf.

Roberto Benamati from Italy is fourth and Irish Olympic Star sailor Peter O'Leary with Philipp Rotermund - who grew up in Flensburg - are fifth.

The first race was won by American skipper Augie Diaz with Brazilian crew Bruno Prada.

They were followed by Russian Georgy Shadyuko and Aleksei Borisov, and Swiss Jean-Pascal Chatagny and Serge Pulfer.

The second race went to Norwegian Star World Champion Eivind Melleby with Brazilian crew Guilherme de Almeida.

Second spot to Swedish Erik Dahalen and David Nogén and third to another Swiss team, Urs Hunkeler with Alex Gouda.

Star - Class European Championship, Day 1 (71 entries)

1st USA 8509 Augie DIAZ and Bruno PRADA 1 4 5 pts

2nd BRA 8474 Lars GRAEL SCHMIDT and Samuel GONÇALVES 4 5 9 pts

3rd GER 8491 Ulrich VATER and Karsten MORF 5 8 13 pts

4th ITA 7488 Roberto BENAMATI and Steffen RUTZ 7 7 14 pts

5th IRL 8527 Peter O'LEARY and Robert O'LEARY 9 9 18 pts

6th GER 8482 Philipp ROTERMUND and Nils HOLLWEG 10 10 20 pts

7th GER 8446 Hubert MERKELBACH and Markus KOY 15 6 21 pts

8th USA 8464 Jack JENNINGS and Frithjof KLEEN 6 15 21 pts

9th BRA 8210 Eivind MELLEBY and Guilherme OLSEN de ALMEIDA 21 1 22 pts

10th RUS 8171 Georgy SHAYDUKO and Aleksei BORISOV 2 23 25 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here