Lendy Cowes Week - Day 5 Dayboat Results

Russell Mead's Shearwater ll notched up another third place in a consistent run of results that puts him at the top of the Victory leaderboard, one point ahead of John Scammell and Maxine Reeves' Zinnia. Hugh Pringle's Pelican is third, just two points adrift.

Another first place today for John Tremlett's Lass helped lift him to a 10-point overall lead in the XOD class, ahead of Al Asford's Foxglove and Simon Russell's Swallow.

The 100-strong Squib class started on the Royal Yacht Squadron line 30 minutes later

At the half-way point in the championship this puts Aquabat at the top of the leaderboard, five points ahead of Rico'shea and 12 points ahead of Helmut Shoing ll.

However, on the completion of Thursday's race Grogan will be able to discard an 18th place he picked up on Sunday, which will close the points gap at the top of the fleet.

A seventh place Wednesday for Alex and Mark Downer's Panther 3 lifted young Alex up to fourth overall in the championship and third in the Musto Young Skippers Trophy, behind Team Heiner lll and Lady Mariposa.

Daring

1, Dauntless (Giles Peckham)

2, Decoy (Andrew Norton, Sir Richard Ottaway, Julian Goodwin, David Ch)

3, Audax (Roger Marwood, Helen BulbeckMos)

4, Finesse (Diana McNeill)

5, Diamond (Mike Fox)

Dragon

1, Full Speed (Martin Payne)

2, Jerboa (Gavia Wilkinson-Cox)

3, Christianna (Oliver Morgan)

4, Sankher (Richard Jordan)

5, Ecstatic (Eric Williams)

Etchells

1, Exabyte (Shaun and Emily Frohlich)

2, Man'S Best Friend (Martin Hill and Andrew Palfrey)

3, Desperate (Rob Tyrwhitt-Drake)

4, Ice (Andrew Cooper)

5, Colin (Sophie Heritage)

Flying 15

1, Fourwinds (Charles and Timothy Apthorp)

2, Men Behaving Badly (Rupert Mander)

3, Freefire20 (Sam Chan)

4, Affore The Weak (Alex and Mike Tatlow)

5, Freddie Flintoff (Geoffrey Mead)

HP30

1, Pegasus Dekmarx (Malcolm Wootton, Moto Comp Ltd)

2, Jo 90 (Richard Woof)

3, Toucan (Glyn Locke)

4, Pandemonium (Jamie Rankin)

5, 4Sale (Hans Genthe)

J/70

1, Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat (Paul Ward)

2, Ev Experts (Glynn Williams)

3, Just4Play (Simon Cavey)

4, The Janitor (Marshall King)

5, Rita (Vita Heathcote)

J/80

1, Betty (Jon Powell)

2, Mockingjay (Chris Body)

3, Checkmate (Ray Mitchell)

4, Wild Cat 3 (Andy Ash-Vie)

5, Jester (Mike Lewis)

J/109

1, Jack Rabbit (Caroline van Beelen ad Rutger Krijger)

2, Boo (Neil McGrigor)

3, Jumping Jellyfish (Christopher Sharples and Richard Acland)

4, Jiraffe (Simon Perry)

5, Team Whiskey Jack (Nick Southward, John Scott, Andrew Christie)

Mermaid

1, Sheen (Ben Few-Brown)

2, Halluf (Hugo Mills)

3, Rosemary (Noel Dobbs)

4, Mimosa (Thomas Youngman)

5, Annabel (William Edwards)

Quarter Ton

1, Aguila (Sam Laidlaw)

2, Bullet (Louise Morton)

3, Belinda (Tom Hill)

4, Flashheart (Jeff Dakin)

5, Cowes Hyde (Mark Wilkinson)

Redwing

1, Harlequin (John Raymond & Matt Alexander)

2, Capella II (Hugo Cuddigan)

3, Quail (James Wilson)

4, Rosetta (Greenwood and Tate families)

5, Gosling (Serena, Rosie and William Gosling)

RS Elite

1, Riff Raff (Russell Peters)

2, More T Vicar (Ossie Stewart)

3, Aurora (David Hitchcock)

4, Legs Eleven (Paul Fisk)

5, Centurion (Robert Holbrook and Jamie Berry)

SB20

1, Spongbob (Waha Waite McLean Youth Team)

2, Sail Navy (RNSA Lizzie Farrington)

3, Carnage (Matt Williams, Chris Williams and Robin Kirby)

4, Red Kite (Roger Harford)

Sigma 33

1, Workout (Jeff Worboys)

2, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

3, Prospero Of Hamble (Allan Fraser)

4, Spirit Of Kudu (Mark Watkins)

5, Muskoka (Ed Smith)

Sonar

1, Bertie (Alistair Barter)

2, Biscuit (James Holman)

3, Josh (Charlie Laurence-Fuller)

4, Miscreant (Rob Peace)

5, Wisconsin (Michael Luckmann, Christian Berndt)

Sportsboat

1, J-Dream (David and Kirsty Apthorp)

2, Sunshine (Malcolm Roberts)

3, V1 (Tara Gillespie)

4, Premier Cru (Tom Richardson)

5, Rum N Cork (Paul Lewis and Michael Livingstone)

Squib

1, (G) Rico'Shea (Josh Metcalfe and Mark Hogan)

2, (G) Helmut Shoing II (Nigel Grogan)

3, (G) Lady Penelope (Malc Hutchings and Andy Ramsey)

4, (G) Crossfire (David Best)

5, (G) Aquabat (Steve Warren-Smith and Stu Rix)

Sunbeam

1, Danny (Roger Wickens)

2, Firefly (Stewart Reed)

3, Penny (Julian Money and Richard Pearson)

4, Little Lady (Gayle Palmer)

5, Polly (Nick Leach)

Sunsail Match F40

1, Tenzing (Tenzing)

2, Red Funnel 1 (Red Funnel 1)

3, Lendy (Lendy)

4, Investec (Investec)

5, Opihr (Opihr)

Victory

1, Pelican (Hugh Pringle)

2, Zelia (Geoff and Sarah Dixon, David Price)

3, Shearwater II (Russell Mead)

4, Zinnia (John Scammell and Maxine Reeves)

5, Ziva (Jim)

X One Design

1, Lass (Andrew, Bullock, Lear, Tremlett)

2, Swallow (Simon Russell, Richard Faulkner, Darren Maple, Ben McGrane)

3, Xcitation (Roger Yeoman, Mike Moss)

4, Astralita (Michael Martell, Tim Copsey, Fraser Graham)

5, Fury (J Owen)

