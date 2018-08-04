Lendy Cowes Week - Day 1 Results

The first start, for the 36-strong J/70 fleet, was on the Royal Yacht Squadron line in a northerly breeze of 10 knots.

Once the fleet settled onto their first beat, JDog held the advantage over Paul Ward’s Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat. Greenland was ahead at the finish, with a 48 second advantage on Harrison, while Ali Hall’s Sceptre took third place.

As temperatures on shore soared towards 30 Celsius, the wind softened to seven knots by the time of the XOD start at 12:05.

Foxglove was the first XOD across the line, followed by Colin McKinnon’s Catherine and Gleam. Michael Martell’s Astralita took fourth, just one second behind Gleam.





By far the biggest start of the day was for the 100 Squibs, racing in the practice race for their National Championship, which is being held from Sunday to Friday.

Newcomers to the class Graham and Julia Bailey took the winner’s gun, more than two minutes ahead of Bryan Riley’s Brimstone. Mike Probert and James Bryer‘s Panimunta finished third 40 seconds later.

Full results available here. See below for Day 1 leaders . . .

IRC Class 0

1, Gladiator (Tony Langley)

2, Lady Mariposa (Lady Mariposa Racing inc Igor Yakunin)

3, Tschuss (Christian Zugel)

IRC Class 1

1, Vencom (Johan A. Gustavsson)

2, Oystercatcher XXXI (Richard Matthews)

3, Fargo (Bertie Bicket)

IRC Class 2

1, McFly (Tony Mack)

2, Yes! (Adam Gosling)

3, Moana (Francois Goubau)

IRC Class 3

1, Incognito (Paul McNamara and Tony Lowe)

2, Team Heiner III (Team Heiner Talents)

3, La Reponse (Andrew McIrvine)

IRC Class 4

1, Davanti Tyres (Chaz Ivill and Paul Heys)

2, Leon (David Franks)

3, Redshift Reloaded (Ed Fishwick)

IRC Class 5

1, Alpha Crucis (Martin Cross and Bob Stoddard)

2, J'Ronimo (David Greenhalgh)

3, Swuzzlebubble (Phil Plumtree)

IRC Class 6

1, Whooper (Giovanni Belgrano)

2, Scallion (Martin Moody and Cara Golden)

3, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

IRC Class 7

1, Joey (Oliver Smyth)

2, Crakajax (Richard Hollis)

3, Erik The Red (Bernard Fyans)

Contessa 32

1, Andaxi (Martin and Donna Rouse-Collen)

2, Assent (Jeremy Rogers, Ben Rogers, Kit Rogers, Jessie Rogers)

3, Nimbus (Charles Hill)

Cruiser (Div A)

1, Anticipation (Pete Newlands)

2, Arcadian (Anne Jackson and Simon Grigg)

3, Bewick Of Hamble (Bewick Partnership)

Cruiser (Div B)

1, Zenith (David McDonald)

2, Fleur De Sel (Ms Karen Harris and Mr Adam James)

3, Ecos (Solent Boat Training)

Cruiser (Div C)

1, Easy Glider (Olly Hughes)

2, Tudor Rose (Ian Cooke)

3, Xantz (Michael Tennant)

Double-handed

1, Blue Note (Stephen Hopson)

2, Jin Tonic (Andy Roberts and Bill Edgerley)

3, Alamara IV (Ole Bettum)

Daring

1, Dauntless (Giles Peckham)

2, Audax (Roger Marwood, Helen BulbeckMos)

3, Defender (Jeremy Preston and Robert Laird)

Dragon

1, Christianna (Oliver Morgan)

2, Ecstatic (Eric Williams)

3, Bertie (Simon Barter)

Etchells

1, Exabyte (Shaun and Emily Frohlich)

2, Man'S Best Friend (Martin Hill and Andrew Palfrey)

3, Jolly Roger (Tom Abrey)

Fast 40+ (Race 1)

1, Pace (Niall and Olivia Dowling)

2, Zephyr (Steve Cowie)

3, Girls On Film (Peter Morton)

Flying 15

1, Men Behaving Badly (Rupert Mander)

2, Fourwinds (Charles and Timothy Apthorp)

3, Double Trouble (Andrew Rutherford)

HP30 (Race 1)

1, Pegasus Dekmarx (Malcolm Wootton, Moto Comp Ltd)

2, Toucan (Glyn Locke)

3, Jo 90 (Richard Woof)

HP30 (Race 2)

1, 4Sale (Hans Genthe)

2, Toucan (Glyn Locke)

3, Pandemonium (Jamie Rankin)

J/70 (Race 1)

1, Jdog (John Greenland)

2, Sorcha J (Peter Harrison)

3, Sceptre (Ali Hall)

J/70 (Race 2)

1, Jdog (John Greenland)

2, Sceptre (Ali Hall)

3, Sorcha J (Peter Harrison)

J/70 (Race 3)

1, Jdog (John Greenland)

2, Darcey (Clive Bush)

3, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

J/80

1, Betty (Jon Powell)

2, Checkmate (Ray Mitchell)

3, Jester (Mike Lewis)

J/109

1, Jack Rabbit (Caroline van Beelen ad Rutger Krijger)

2, Jiraffe (Simon Perry)

3, Diamond Jem (Robert Stiles)

Mermaid

1, Miranda (John Sandiford-Haigh)

2, Halluf (Hugo Mills)

3, Rosemary (Noel Dobbs)

Quarter Ton (R1)

1, Aguila (Sam Laidlaw)

2, Bullet (Louise Morton)

3, Bullit (Julian Metherell)

Quarter Ton (R2)

1, Aguila (Sam Laidlaw)

2, Bullet (Louise Morton)

3, Belinda (Tom Hill)

Redwing

1, Harlequin (John Raymond & Matt Alexander)

2, Capella II (Hugo Cuddigan)

3, Plover (Andrew and Sabrina Eddy)

RS Elite

1, Legs Eleven (Paul Fisk)

2, More T Vicar (Ossie Stewart)

3, Urafiki (James Yearsley)

SB20 (Race 1)

1, Xcellent (John Pollard)

2, Spongbob (Waha Waite McLean Youth Team)

3, Rib Express (Erik Verboom)

SB20 (Race 2)

1, Xcellent (John Pollard)

2, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan)

3, Wight Dragon (Mark Irons)

SB20 (Race 3)

1, Sharc (Charles Sheppard)

2, Rib Express (Erik Verboom)

3, Xcellent (John Pollard)

Sigma 33

1, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

2, Prospero Of Hamble (Allan Fraser)

3, Spirit Of Kudu (Mark Watkins)

Sonar

1, Bertie (Alistair Barter)

2, Dolphin (Barry Byham)

3, Discovery (Georgina hill)

Sportsboat

1, Rum N Cork (Paul Lewis and Michael Livingstone)

2, J-Dream (David and Kirsty Apthorp)

3, Sunshine (Malcolm Roberts)

Squib

1, Alchemy (Graham Bailey)

2, Brimstone (Bryan Riley)

3, Panimunta (Mike Probert and James Bryer)

Sunbeam

1, Danny (Roger Wickens)

2, Firefly (Stewart Reed)

3, Mystery (Viv Williams)

Sunsail Match F40

1, Opihr (Opihr)

2, Noack Engineers (Noack)

3, Elementa (Elementa)

Victory

1, Christina (Gareth Penn)

2, Pelican (Hugh Pringle)

3, Shearwater II (Russell Mead)

X One Design

1, Foxglove (Ashford, Palmer, Stupple)

2, Catherine (Colin McKinnon, Neil Hart & Chris Froy)

3, Gleam (James Meaning)

