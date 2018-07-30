Helsinki Dragon Gold Cup - Final

After a series that suffered from the lack of wind, two races were completed on the final day, both won by Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry (TUR 1212).

Their final day wins followed an earlier race win, but they were not consistant enough to prevent Schonherr, Videbæk and Palm (DEN 411) from taking the title, there being no discards.

In second were Pieter Heerema, Lars Hendriksen and George Leonchuk (NED 412) with Beadsworth, Tezdiker and Fry finishing third.

Dragon Gold Cup - Final Leaders afetr 5 races (59 entries)

1st DEN 411 Jørgen Schonherr and Christian Videbæk,Theis Palm 5 1 12 6 5 29 pts

2nd NED 412 Pieter Heerema and Lars Hendriksen, George Leonchuk 9 2 3 11 7 32 pts

3rd TUR 1212 Andy Beadsworth and Ali Tezdiker, Simon Fry 17 18 1 1 1 38 pts

4th RUS 27 Anatoly Loginov and Vadim Statsenko, Alexander Shalagin 16 10 5 10 3 44 pts

5th RUS 76 Dmitry Samokhin and Andrey Kirilyuk, Aleksey Bushuev 22 5 7 8 14 56 pts

6th GER 1170 Marcus Brennecke and Jochen Schümann. Ingo Borkowski 15 12 11 13 10 61 pts

7th GER 1162 Stephan Link and Frank Butzmann, Michael Lipp 24 11 6 16 6 63 pts

8th RUS 35 Oleg Khoperskiy and Vyacheslav Kaptyukhin, Victor Fogelson 21 9 17 3 16 66 pts

9th FIN 64 Tom Jungell and Markus Mannström, Jaakko Rantala 4 13 8 19 24 68 pts

10th DEN 410 Jens Christensen and Kim Andersen, Anders Bagger 34 20 2 7 8 71 pts

