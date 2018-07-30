J/70 Grand Slam Series heads to Cowes

The Grand Slam Series was set out to galvanise the J/70 UK Class to promote more teams racing at organised events. Five of the nine events for the 2018 J/70 UK Class Grand Slam Series have now been completed.

In the 2018 J/70 UK Class Grand Slam Series, Ian Wilson and Marshall King's Soak Racing is in second place. Clive Bush's Darcey and Martin Dent's Jelvis are tied for third.

David McLeman's Offbeat has declared five Corinthian events and is in fifth place, just ahead of Tim Collins' Corinthian team racing Velvet Elvis.

Congratulations to Mark Lees and his young team from the Royal Southern YC, who won the GJW Direct Open J/70 UK National Championship in a fleet of 38 teams.

Mark Lees' team literally went sailing in their J/70 Serious Fun for the first time, in the first race of the Nationals.





The sixth event of the 2018 J/70 UK Class Grand Slam Series will take place 04-08 August as a mini-series during Lendy Cowes Week.

There will be one-design racing for the duration of Lendy Cowes Week. The J/70 fleet will form the largest sportsboat fleet at the world famous regatta with 38 teams already entered.

J/70 UK Grand Slam, 2018 Overall Results after 5 Events

1st GBR1248 D S P - - Geoff Carveth / Doug Struth 25 pts

2nd IRL1123 Soak Racing - - Marshall King 60 pts

3rd GBR933 Darcey - - Clive Bush 63 pts

4th GBR108 Jelvis - - Martin Dent 63 pts

5th GBR1206 Offbeat - - David McLeman 68 pts

6th GBR974 Velvet Elvis - - Tim Collins 72 pts

7th GBR741 Cosmic - - Patrick Liardet 73 pts

8th GBR290 Jenga 8 - - Andrew Barraclough 74 pts

9th GBR937 Injunction - - Steve Venables 74 pts

10th GBR746 Jdog - - John Greenland 80 pts

11th GBR1127 Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat - - Paul Ward 81 pts

12th GBR1290 Bryn - - Philip Rees 82 pts

13th GBR1282 Mjoelnir - - Thor Askeland & Robert Larke 93 pts

14th GBR4 Calypso - - Jonathan Calascione 95 pts

15th GBR253 Peggy - - Jonathan Powell 97 pts

16th GBR1327 Blackjax 2 - - Philip Chandler 109 pts

17th GBR137 Aqua J - - Terence O'Neill 110 pts

18th GBR1209 Alfie - - Ossie Stewart & Lawrie Smith 113 pts

19th GBR972 Yeti - - Jack Davies 115 pts

20th GBR1169 Jeepster - - Graham Clapp 115 pts

21st GBR1051 Just4play - - Simon Cavey 123 pts

22nd GBR1210 Jalapeno - - Brian Denney 130 pts

23rd GBR282 Oceanrope.com - - Adam Munday 133 pts

24th GBR118 Phan - - Jeremy Thorp 141 pts

25th GBR744 Elizabeth - - Fiona Hampshire 146 pts

26th GBR123 Team Spitfire - - Simon Ling 149 pts

27th GBR1124 F'In Majic 2 - - Simon Childs 153 pts

28th GBR868 Jackal - - Simon Spraggs 155 pts

29th GBR745 RTYC - - Tarra Gill-Taylor 163 pts

30th GBR748 Polaris - - Alexander James 164 pts

31st GBR800 Jackatoo - - Robert Orr 165 pts

32nd GBR1325 Jezebel - - Kate Sawbridge 169 pts

33rd GBR1383 SeriousFun - - Mark Lees 173 pts

34th GBR1278 Sorcha J - - Peter Harrison 179 pts

35th GBR735 Endeavour - - Greg Hall 184 pts

36th GBR747 Jumbo Jet - - Tom Dyke 185 pts

37th GBR 743 Haighy - - Freddie Edwards 187 pts

38th GBR 828 Brutus - - Charles Thompson 190 pts

39th GBR829 J Out Of The Box - - Yannig Loyer 191 pts

40th GBR 130 Waterjet Precision - - Steve Northmore 195 pts

41st GBR 263 Jinx - - David Atkinson 196 pts

42nd GBR1384 JM7 - - Susie More 199 pts

