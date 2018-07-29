5.5 Metre German-Dutch Open - New Moon

Just two races were needed for New Moon BAH 21 (Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov) to secure the overall win at the 5.5 Metre German Dutch Open.

Two race wins put it beyond doubt.

Maitresse Gaat Vreemd NED 35 (Piet Van Opzeeland, Peter Parmentier, Frans Van Schellen) took second while Feng Shui NED 26 (Arend Jan Pasman, Ron Azier, Kim Chabani) was third.

The German Championship was won by Prettynama GER 79 (Max Müller, Max Steigl, Martin Ekat).

The crews now only have a few weeks to prepare for the major event of the season, the cup races and the world championship in Cowes.

The 2018 World Championship runs from 18-24 August, and is preceded by the 5.5 Metre class cups including the prestigious and historic Scandinavian Gold Cup from 14-19 August.

5.5 Metre - Final Leading Results after 9 races

1st BAH 21 New Moon (Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov) 10 pts

2nd NED 35 Maitresse Gaat Vreemd (Piet Van Opzeeland, Peter Parmentier, Frans Van Schellen) 29 pts

3rd NED 26 Feng Shui (Arend Jan Pasman, Ron Azier, Kim Chabani) 29 pts

4th SUI 228 Marie-Françoise XIX (Jürg Menzi, Jürgen Eiermann, Christof Wilke) 33 pts

5th NED 31 Duchess of B (Victorine Bredero, Wiebe De Witte, Nick Spaans) 40 pts

6th GER 79 Prettynama (Max Müller, Max Steigl, Martin Ekat) 45 pts

7th GER 84 Ali Baba (Wolf-Eberhard Richter, Ingo Meißner, Guido Rattemeyer) 57 pts

8th GER 83 Silverfox (Michael Schulz, Joerg Gruenwald, Jens-Magnus Bothe) 58 pts

9th SWE 65 Odyssée (Bernhard Rost, Ergo Kosk, Niklas Jansson) 64 pts

10th AUS 61 Alpha Crucis (Martin Cross, Joachim Fluhrer, Johny Fluhrer 71 pts

