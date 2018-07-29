After three days and a fully completed eight race series in Riva del Garda for the 2018 Melges 32 World League circuit, Matteo Balestrero and his GIOGI team are Melges 32 World League Riva del Garda Champions.

With this win Balestrero is now tied in equal points with Riva del Garda's fifth placed Vincenzo Onorato (Paul Goodison, tactician) and his MASCALZONE LATINO team for the lead of the the World League rankings.

In the Corinthian Division, Martin Rientjes's CAPIRINHA took top honors, finishing ninth overall.

Kilian Holzapfel on HOMANIT took second, followed by Alessandro Lotto Flavio Campana on DUMBOVIT in third.

Next up on the event agenda is Cagliari for Event No. 4 on August 30, then onto the World Championship happening 7-20 October.

Melges 32 World League - Riva del Garda - Final

1st ITA 172 GIOGI Matteo Balestrero 25 pts

2nd ITA 487 TORPYONE Edoardo Lupi / Massimo Pessina 27 pts

3rd RUS 223 TAVATUY Pavel Kuznetsov 27 pts

4th ITA 191 FRA MARTINA Edoardo Pavesio 29 pts

5th MON 2121 MASCALZONE LATINO Vincenzo Onorato 32 pts

6th GER 229 LA PERICOLOSA Christian Schwoerer 38 pts

7th MON 181 G - SPOT Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 41 pts

8th NOR 212 PIPPA Lasse Petterson 47 pts

9th ITA 186 CAPIRINHA (Corinthian) Martin Reintjes 50 pts

10th POL 204 CASINO ROYALE Waldemar Salata 53 pts

11th GER 193 WILMA Fritz Homann 65 pts

12th ITA 236 DONINO Luigi Giannattasio 69 pts

13th GER 215 HOMANIT (Corinthian) Kilian Holzapfel 81 pts

14th ITA 201 DUMBOVIT (Corinthian) Alessandro Lotto Flavio Campana 92 pts

15th ITA 194 T.ONE (Corinthian) Manfredo Toninelli 105 pts

16th GER 225 SJAMBOK Jens Kuehne 105 pts

