5.5 Metre German-Dutch Open - New Moon rising

Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov on New Moon BAH 21 have a a six-point lead ahead of Marie-Françoise XIX SUI 228, while Maitresse Gaat Vreemd NED 35 lost ground on Feng Shui NED 26 but holds on to third by just one point.

It was a tough, tiring day, but no one was complaining. It was about as perfect a day’s sailing as it was possible to imagine, with the short courses providing plenty of excitement at the mark roundings.

New Moon won the two of the races Friday with Jürg Menzi on Marie-Françoise XIX SUI 228 taking the third race win with New Moon in second, while Prettynama picked up another third place.

The six Evolution hulls competing here are putting on a good showing against the moderns, with two inside the top 10.

Ali Baba GER 84 (Wolf-Eberhard Richter, Ingo Meißner) now leads the Evolution class after discarding an OCS from Day 1. Friday’s leader Drop Bear AUS 62 (John Bacon, David Sampson, Joost Houweling) drops to 11th.

5.5 Metre German-Dutch Open - Results after 6 races

1st New Moon BAH 21 (Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov) 6

2nd Marie-Françoise XIX SUI 228 (Jürg Menzi, Jürgen Eiermann, Christof Wilke) 12

3rd Maitresse Gaat Vreemd NED 35 (Piet Van Opzeeland, Peter Parmentier, Frans Van Schellen) 17

4th Feng Shui NED 26 (Arend Jan Pasman, Ron Azier, Kim Chabani) 18

5th Prettynama GER 79 (Max Müller, Max Steigl, Martin Ekat) 19

6th Duchess of B NED 31 (Victorine Bredero, Wiebe De Witte, Nick Spaans) 27

7th Alpha Crucis AUS 61 (Martin Cross, Joachim Fluhrer, Johny Fluhrer) 40

8th Ali Baba GER 84 (Wolf-Eberhard Richter, Ingo Meißner) 41

9th Silverfox GER 83 (Michael Schulz, Joerg Gruenwald, Jens-Magnus Bothe) 41

10th Odyssée SWE 65 (Bernhard Rost, Ergo Kosk, Niklas Jansson) 45

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here