5.5 Metre German-Dutch Open in hot Travemünde

New Moon BAH 21 dominated the first day of the International 5.5 Metre German Dutch Open.
Taking two of the three race wins, Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov lead from Marie-Françoise XIX SUI 228 (Jürg Menzi, Jürgen Eiermann, Christof Wilke).
In third are Maitresse Gaat Vreemd NED 35 (Piet Van Opzeeland, Peter Parmentier, Frans Van Schellen), who took the other race win.
Sailed within the huge event that is Travemünder Woche, the 5.5 fleet is one of the most international classes present, with seven nations represented within the 16-boat fleet.
Crews have come from as far as Australia and Canada to take part.
While the front of the fleet is being contested by Modern 5.5 Metres, there are also five Evolution boats taking part (those built between 1970 and 1994).
Drop Bear AUS 62 (John Bacon, David Sampson, Joost Houweling) is the leading Evolution after the first day.
5.5 Metre German-Dutch Open - Results after 3 races
1st New Moon BAH 21 (Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov 4 pts
2nd Marie-Françoise XIX SUI 228 (Jürg Menzi, Jürgen Eiermann, Christof Wilke) 7 pts
3rd Maitresse Gaat Vreemd NED 35 (Piet Van Opzeeland, Peter Parmentier, Frans Van Schellen) 9 pts
4th Prettynama GER 79 (Max Müller, Max Steigl, Martin Ekat) 13 pts
5th Feng Shui NED 26 (Arend Jan Pasman, Ron Azier, Kim Chabani) 14 pts
6th Duchess of B NED 31 (Victorine Bredero, Wiebe De Witte, Nick Spaans) 20 pts
7th Otto SUI 209 (Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Lasse Berthelsen, Luka Strahovnik) 21 pts
8th Alpha Crucis AUS 61 (Martin Cross, Joachim Fluhrer, Johny Fluhrer) 22 pts
9th Silverfox GER 83 (Michael Schulz, Joerg Gruenwald, Jens-Magnus Bothe) 27 pts
10th Drop Bear AUS 62 (John Bacon, David Sampson, Joost Houweling) 32 pts
