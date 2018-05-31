FAST40+ Ran wins Round Two

Zennstrom came out on top by just three points in a thrilling series of six races in Poole Bay, where Rán won just two of the six races, held as part of the International Paint Poole Regatta.

Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek MkIII Rebellion was on the race podium on five occasions, winning Race 5, to finish the regatta in second place.

Peter Morton's CF40+ Girls on Film, helmed by Anthony O'Leary scored two race victories to complete the podium.



Niklas Zennstrom's Rán VII

Round 3 of the 2018 FAST40+ Circuit will be the FAST40+ National Championship, organised by the Royal Thames Yacht Club, 29 June – 01 July.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here