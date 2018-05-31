Dragon Europeans - Anatoly Loginov leads

After five races completed, Loginov leads by one point from Jens Rathsack MON, with Ivan Bradbury GBR in third. Best Corinthian: Karl-Gustaf Löhr SWE.

Jens Rathsack won the first race of the day, ahead of Evgeny Braslavets ITA, with Loginov taking third place.

In race 5, Loginov was the winner ahead of Hugo Stenbeck SUI, with third Nicola Friesen GER.

Dmitry Samokhin’s RUS was caught by the black flag and dropped to fourth overall.

“We have a valid championship with one discard now, that is the most important thing”, PRO Bojan Gale said after the race.

The forecast for Thursday is not very promising: very light wind for the morning.

Therefore the first warning signal is scheduled for 13:00 hrs. Two races are planned before the closing day on Friday, when the 8th race should be sailed.

