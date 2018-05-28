52 Super Series - Quantum Racing victory

Led by Terry Hutchinson with Dean Barker on the helm, Quantum Racing closed out the regatta title with a seventh.

In an eventful final light wind race Quantum won by five points over Platoon, the team which were second overall last year.

Takashi Okura’s Sled finished third. And reigning season champions Azzurra, winners of the warm up PalmaVela regatta were fourth.

It is the first time that Quantum Racing have won a 52 SUPER SERIES regatta since they triumphed at Quantum Key West Regatta in January 2017.

In the gentle sea breeze, Provezza of Ergin Imre took the first race, with victory in the last race for Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon.

Final Standings Šibenik 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week:?

1. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (4,1,8,1,4,1,3,7) 29 pts

?2. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (1,4,3,5,7,3,10,1) 34 pts?

3. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (12,3,1,8,3,2,2,10) 41 pts

?4. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto Roemmers) (3,10,10,4,2,7,4,6) 46 pts

5. Onda (BRA) (Eduardo de Souza Ramos) (2,7,5,3,10,6,8,5) 46 pts

6. Luna Rossa (ITA) (Patrizio Bertelli) (7,5,9,9,5,4,7,3) 49 pts

7. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (9,8,6,2,8,8,6,4) 51 pts

8. Phoenix (RSA) (Hasso/Tina Plattner) (8,6,11,6,6,11,5,2) 55 pts

9. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (5,9,4,7,12,9,1,9) 56 pts

10. Paprec Recyclage (FRA) (Jean Luc Petithuguenin) (6,12,2,12,1,10,9,12) 64 pts

11. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) (10(+2 PEN),2,7,11,9,5,12,8) 66 pts

12. XIO Hurakan (ITA) (Marco Serafini) (11,11,12,10,11,12,11,11) 89 pts

