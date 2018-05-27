52 Super Series - Quantum Racing on a Charge

Quantum Racing nailed day 4 of the Sibenik 52 Super Series regatta
Quantum posted a super consistent 1, 3, on the penultimate day and go into the final day with a nine-point lead over second-placed Takashi Okura’s Sled.
With their two second places, Sled matched Quantum Racing’s four points tally for the day to seize second position on the leaderboard from the world champions Platoon.
With Dean Barker steering, Quantum Racing have been good off the start line and so able to execute on the pre-race strategy. Their race win in the first contest of the day unfolded as per the near perfect blueprint.
In the second race Tony Rey and the afterguard on Provezza recognised the better wind pressure on the left. Starting off the pin end, the new red boat was able to lead all the way around and score their first win on a new boat.
TP52 - Regatta standings after 7 races:
1st. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (4,1,8,1,4,1,3) 22 pts
2nd. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (12,3,1,8,3,2,2) 31 pts
3rd. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (1,4,3,5,7,3,10) 33 pts
4th. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto Roemmers) (3,10,10,4,2,7,4) 40 pts
5th. Onda (BRA) (Eduardo de Souza Ramos) (2,7,5,3,10,6,8) 41 pts
6th. Luna Rossa (ITA) (Patrizio Bertelli) (7,5,9,9,5,4,7) 46 pts
7th. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (5,9,4,7,12,9,1) 47 pts
8th. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (9,8,6,2,8,8,6) 47 pts
9th. Paprec Recyclage (FRA) (Jean Luc Petithuguenin) (6,12,2,12,1,10,9) 52 pts
10th. Phoenix (RSA) (Hasso/Tina Plattner) (8,6,11,6,6,11,5) 53 pts
11th. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) (10 (+2 PEN),2,7,11,9,5,12) 58 pts
12th. XIO Hurakan (ITA) (Marco Serafini) (11,11,12,10,11,12,11) 78 pts
