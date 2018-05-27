52 Super Series - Quantum Racing on a Charge

Quantum posted a super consistent 1, 3, on the penultimate day and go into the final day with a nine-point lead over second-placed Takashi Okura’s Sled.

With their two second places, Sled matched Quantum Racing’s four points tally for the day to seize second position on the leaderboard from the world champions Platoon.

With Dean Barker steering, Quantum Racing have been good off the start line and so able to execute on the pre-race strategy. Their race win in the first contest of the day unfolded as per the near perfect blueprint.

In the second race Tony Rey and the afterguard on Provezza recognised the better wind pressure on the left. Starting off the pin end, the new red boat was able to lead all the way around and score their first win on a new boat.

TP52 - Regatta standings after 7 races:

1st. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (4,1,8,1,4,1,3) 22 pts

2nd. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (12,3,1,8,3,2,2) 31 pts

3rd. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (1,4,3,5,7,3,10) 33 pts

4th. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto Roemmers) (3,10,10,4,2,7,4) 40 pts

5th. Onda (BRA) (Eduardo de Souza Ramos) (2,7,5,3,10,6,8) 41 pts

6th. Luna Rossa (ITA) (Patrizio Bertelli) (7,5,9,9,5,4,7) 46 pts

7th. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (5,9,4,7,12,9,1) 47 pts

8th. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (9,8,6,2,8,8,6) 47 pts

9th. Paprec Recyclage (FRA) (Jean Luc Petithuguenin) (6,12,2,12,1,10,9) 52 pts

10th. Phoenix (RSA) (Hasso/Tina Plattner) (8,6,11,6,6,11,5) 53 pts

11th. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) (10 (+2 PEN),2,7,11,9,5,12) 58 pts

12th. XIO Hurakan (ITA) (Marco Serafini) (11,11,12,10,11,12,11) 78 pts

