52 Super Series - Quantum Racing lead

Harm Müller Spreer’s Platoon crew had a middling day with a 5, 7, to Doug DeVos Quantum Racing's 5 point aggregate for the day.

Eduardo de Souza Ramos Onda’s 10th in the second race to Takashi Okura's Sled fourth sees the two locked on the same points.

After a disappointing eighth in the coastal race Thursday, Quantum Racing led at the top mark in race 4 which they were able to hold out to win ahead of Andy Soriano’s Alegre.

Azzurra were also back on their game after two back to back 10th places, finishing third.

The French team on Paprec proved that their second in the coastal race was no fluke.

They lead off the pin end of the line in race 5, around the top mark and kept cool and composed to earn their first race win on the world’s leading monohull grand prix circuit in more than a year.

Their win in a 2015 Vrolijk design to some extent counters the belief that you need a latest generation boat to win races in this white hot 12 boat class.

TP52 - Regatta standings after five races:

1. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (4,1,8,1,4) 18 pts

2. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (1,4,3,5,7) 20 pts

3. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (12,3,1,8,3) 27 pts

4. Onda (BRA) (Eduardo de Souza Ramos) (2,7,5,3,10) 27 pts

5. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto Roemmers) (3,10,10,4,2) 29 p.

6. Paprec Recyclage (FRA) (Jean Luc Petithuguenin) (6,12,2,12,1) 33 pts

7. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (9,8,6,2,8) 33 pts

8. Luna Rossa (ITA) (Patrizio Bertelli) (7,5,9,9,5) 35 pts

9. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (5,9,4,7,12) 37 pts

10. Phoenix (RSA) (Hasso/Tina Plattner) (8,6,11,6,6) 37 pts

11. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) (10 (+2 PEN),2,7,11,9) 41 pts

12. XIO Hurakan (ITA) (Marco Serafini) (11,11,12,10,11) 55 pts

