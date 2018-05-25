52 Super Series - INEOS Team UK pull out

Tony Langley is competing on his new TP52 Gladiator, but without the British America's Cup crew that had been anticipated . . . INEOS TEAM UK said on Wednesday that:

“The new AC36 Class Rule being published alongside the new partnership announcement with INEOS has changed the team’s strategy.

We are now focusing on foiling boats and will compete in this year’s GC32 Racing Tour, meaning clashes with the 52 Super Series.

We would to thank Tony and all his team for all their support and wish them the very best for the season”

Owner-driver Langley commented:

“We are disappointed to say the least about the situation as it developed, but we are just trying to figure out where we go from here.”

Meanwhile in Croatia . . .

Takashi Okura’s Sled, now comprising mainly Kiwi crew, almost all past or present Team New Zealand America’s Cup sailors, took an extremely satisfying runaway Race 3 victory.

The third place of Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon team with rivals and team-mates Quantum Racing in eighth, now means the German-flagged crew lead by five points after three races.

Quantum Racing still lie second overall but are five points behind Platoon, while Eduardo de Souza Ramos’s Onda is still holding on to third, one point behind Quantum Racing.

TP52 - Standings after three races:

1. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (1,4,3) 8 pts

2. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (4,1,8) 13 pts

3. Onda (BRA) (Eduardo de Souza Ramos) (2,7,5) 14 pts

4. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (12,3,1) 16 pts

5. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (5,9,4) 18 pts

6. Paprec Recyclage (FRA) (Jean Luc Petithuguenin) (6,12,2) 20 pts

7. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) (10 (+2 PEN),2,7) 21 pts

8. Luna Rossa (ITA) (Patrizio Bertelli) (7,5,9) 21 pts

9. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto Roemmers) (3,10,10) 23 pts

10. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (9,8,6) 23 pts

11. Phoenix (RSA) (Hasso/Tina Plattner) (8,6,11) 25 pts

12. XIO Hurakan (ITA) (Marco Serafini) (11,11,12) 34 pts