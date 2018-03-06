Melges 24 European Sailing Series in Punta Ala

Gill Race Team GBR694 of Miles Quinton - Click image for a larger image

After a tough duel that went on, tack after tack, until the last race of the series, Altea (ITA722, 3-1-4) of Andrea Racchelli managed to leave the Hungarian entry FGF Sailing Team (1-2-5 Sunday) with Robert Bakoczy in helm behind, gaining the first victory of the season.



The third step of the podium is occupied by Taki 4 (ITA778, 2-5-2) of Marco Zammarchi with helmsman Niccolo Bertola: the crew, already Corinthian World Champions in 2016 and 2017, also winner of the Corinthian division in this event.

The Corinthian podium's second step is occupied by Gill Race Team (GBR694, 5-3-3) by Miles Quinton with helmsman Geoff Carveth, one of the historical members of the Melges 24 Class.

After not having missed neither one event in the 2017 edition of the European Sailing Series, the English team is already among the leaders of the Class also in 2018.

The Corinthian podium will be completed by the Akos Csolto's Seven-Five-Nine (HUN759, 6-4-7) that finish the event in seventh position overall.

