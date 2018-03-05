Keelboat
 

Dragon racing gets up close and personal

Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry were winners of the Paul & Shark International Italian Dragon Cup at San Remo over the weekend.

Click image for a larger image

Second were Dimiry Samokhin, Andrey Kirilyuk and Alexey Bushuev of Russia on the same points.

In third place were Marcus Brennecke, Jochen Schümann and Ingo Borowski of Germany, tied on 13 points with Klus Diederichs, Diego Negri and Jamie Lea.

Forty Dragon crews took part in the event, some closer than they perhaps wished . . .

Great action images by Elena Rezina . . .

Click image for a larger image


Click image for a larger image


Click image for a larger image

Full Final Results here

Gerald New - Sailweb
25 March 2018 19:47 GMT

