Dragon racing gets up close and personal

Second were Dimiry Samokhin, Andrey Kirilyuk and Alexey Bushuev of Russia on the same points.

In third place were Marcus Brennecke, Jochen Schümann and Ingo Borowski of Germany, tied on 13 points with Klus Diederichs, Diego Negri and Jamie Lea.

Forty Dragon crews took part in the event, some closer than they perhaps wished . . .

Great action images by Elena Rezina . . .

Full Final Results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

25 March 2018 19:47 GMT