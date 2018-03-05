Aussie Etchells season winding down

The thrust and parry of the Aussie World’s Qualifiers is underway in Brisbane, with 32 of the 35 strong Fleet registered and sailing.

The strength of the local fleet is incredible, and this should see a good pool of Loaner Boats for the Worlds.

The Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron have hosted six major championships so far this season, so are well tuned for the Etchell Worlds.

With the Land Rover Etchells Victorian State Championship just finished at Royal Brighton YC, won by Tom King and his crew David Ewards, Owen McManhon and Ivan Wheen, the local season is winding down.

Just two more major events:

The 2018 Etchells Brisbane Fleet Championship over 14 – 15 April and the 2018 Etchells Australasian Championship at Mooloolaba, June 7 to 10 are scheduled before the Aussie winter.

But for those heading to the Worlds in October it will be a short break before the Etchells Brisbane Fleet Spring Regatta: 8 – 9 September.

And then the Etchells QLD State Championship (Pre-Worlds): 12 – 16 October followed by the 2018 Etchells World Championship commencing on 18 October 2018.

An interesting feature of the Australian Etchells season has been the success of the local built Pacesetter Boats from their new mould, winning all five State Championships this season.

And the Big Fella, Iain Murray the new Australian Sailing Performance Director, has one on order.

Gerald New - Sailweb

13 March 2018 11:48 GMT