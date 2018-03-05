Keelboat
 

Aussie Etchells season winding down

The host Club for the 2018 Etchells Worlds, Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, have had a hugely successful Australian summer of sailing so far, and local built boats rule.

The thrust and parry of the Aussie World’s Qualifiers is underway in Brisbane, with 32 of the 35 strong Fleet registered and sailing.

The strength of the local fleet is incredible, and this should see a good pool of Loaner Boats for the Worlds.

The Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron have hosted six major championships so far this season, so are well tuned for the Etchell Worlds.

With the Land Rover Etchells Victorian State Championship just finished at Royal Brighton YC, won by Tom King and his crew David Ewards, Owen McManhon and Ivan Wheen, the local season is winding down.

Just two more major events:

The 2018 Etchells Brisbane Fleet Championship over 14 – 15 April and the 2018 Etchells Australasian Championship at Mooloolaba, June 7 to 10 are scheduled before the Aussie winter.

But for those heading to the Worlds in October it will be a short break before the Etchells Brisbane Fleet Spring Regatta: 8 – 9 September.

And then the Etchells QLD State Championship (Pre-Worlds): 12 – 16 October followed by the 2018 Etchells World Championship commencing on 18 October 2018.

An interesting feature of the Australian Etchells season has been the success of the local built Pacesetter Boats from their new mould, winning all five State Championships this season.

And the Big Fella, Iain Murray the new Australian Sailing Performance Director, has one on order.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
13 March 2018 11:48 GMT

Related articles

Aussie Etchells season winding down 13 March 2018 11:48
Joel Ronning wins J70 Bacardi Cup Invitational 11 March 2018 10:18
Star Bacardi Cup - Victory for Negri and Lambertenghi 10 March 2018 22:35
J70 Invitational Regatta - Keane is new leader 10 March 2018 7:28
Star Bacardi Cup - Negri and Lambertenghi lead 9 March 2018 22:45
J70 Invitational Regatta - Joel Ronning leads 9 March 2018 8:54
Star Bacardi Cup - Back on Schedule 8 March 2018 22:21
5.5 Metre Class returns to Cowes for 70th Anniversary 8 March 2018 20:21
Star Bacardi Cup - Racing cancelled Day 3 7 March 2018 22:57
Star Bacardi Cup - Champions take Race 2 6 March 2018 23:11
Star Bacardi Cup - Diaz and Prada day 1 leaders 5 March 2018 22:34
Star Bacardi Cup - Racing starts Monday 5 March 2018 10:14


Latest






















UK Hosted