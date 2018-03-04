Star Bacardi Cup - Victory for Negri and Lambertenghi

Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi of Italy win the 91st edition of the Star Bacardi Cup in Miami.
Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi
Iain Percy and Anders Ekstrom won the final race of the Star Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta in Miami, but the fourth place of Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi was enough to confirm their overall victory.
Brazil's Robert Scheidt and Brian Fatih took second in the final race and move to second overall, two points behind Negri and Lambertenghi. In third place overall were Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin of Norway.
Britain's Iain Percy, sailing with Anders Ekstrom, in his 2012 Olympic boat, capped a dramatic return to the Star international circuit with a final race win ahead of Scheidt and Fatih.
In third were Paul Cayard and Mark Strube, USA, to place fifth overall tied on points with fourth placed Lars Grael and Samuel Goncalves of Brazil.
Sixth overall was Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise, USA, with Percy and Ekstrom finishing seventh.
Star - 2018 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta, Final leaders (76 entries)
1st ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 3 2 11 3 2 4 14 pts
2nd BRA 8481 Robert Scheidt / Brian Fatih 7 3 1 15 3 2 16 pts
3rd NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 2 1 3 8 9 8 22 pts
4th BRA 8474 Lars Grael / Samuel Goncalves 37 4 4 5 1 10 24 pts
5th USA 4789 Paul Cayard / Mark Strube 4 6 7 25 4 3 24 pts
6th USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 5 11 12 2 5 5 28 pts
7th GBR 8458 Iain Percy / Anders Ekstrom 77/DNC 8 5.7/RDG 5.7/RDG 8 1 28.4 pts
8th FRA 8237M Xavier Rohart / Sebastien Guidoux 19 7 5 4 10 7 33 pts
9th USA 841 Luke Lawrence / Pedro Trouche 10 19 17 7 7 6 47 pts
10th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen 21 9 77/BFD 1 11 9 51 pts
11th IRL 8527 Peter O'Leary / Robert O'Leary 6 15 10 10 17 77/BFD 58 pts
12th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 1 10 19 39 6 23 59 pts
13th USA 8000 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar 16 5 14 11 28 20 66 pts
14th USA 8522 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 9 20 16 6 20 19 70 pts
15th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Brian O'Mahony 28 23 6 9 12 22 72 pts
16th BRA 8510 Luca Modena / Guilherme de Almeida 13 16 8 45 25 15 77 pts
17th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 22 31 2 27 16 13 80 pts
18th IRL 7817 Maxwell Treacy / Robert Shanks 12 21 16/RDG 16/RDG 15 77/BFD 80 pts
19th GBR 8471 John Gimson / Chris Brittle 11 30 20 21 23 11 86 pts
20th SWE 8517 Tom Lofstedt / Joost Houweling 27 18 9 18 24 18 87 pts
Other GBR:
24th GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Magnus Liljedahl 33 22 30 16 29 16 113.0 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
10 March 2018 22:35 GMT