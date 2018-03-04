Star Bacardi Cup - Victory for Negri and Lambertenghi



Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi

Iain Percy and Anders Ekstrom won the final race of the Star Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta in Miami, but the fourth place of Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi was enough to confirm their overall victory.

Brazil's Robert Scheidt and Brian Fatih took second in the final race and move to second overall, two points behind Negri and Lambertenghi. In third place overall were Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin of Norway.

Britain's Iain Percy, sailing with Anders Ekstrom, in his 2012 Olympic boat, capped a dramatic return to the Star international circuit with a final race win ahead of Scheidt and Fatih.

In third were Paul Cayard and Mark Strube, USA, to place fifth overall tied on points with fourth placed Lars Grael and Samuel Goncalves of Brazil.

Sixth overall was Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise, USA, with Percy and Ekstrom finishing seventh.

Star - 2018 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta, Final leaders (76 entries)

1st ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 3 2 11 3 2 4 14 pts

2nd BRA 8481 Robert Scheidt / Brian Fatih 7 3 1 15 3 2 16 pts

3rd NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 2 1 3 8 9 8 22 pts

4th BRA 8474 Lars Grael / Samuel Goncalves 37 4 4 5 1 10 24 pts

5th USA 4789 Paul Cayard / Mark Strube 4 6 7 25 4 3 24 pts

6th USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 5 11 12 2 5 5 28 pts

7th GBR 8458 Iain Percy / Anders Ekstrom 77/DNC 8 5.7/RDG 5.7/RDG 8 1 28.4 pts

8th FRA 8237M Xavier Rohart / Sebastien Guidoux 19 7 5 4 10 7 33 pts

9th USA 841 Luke Lawrence / Pedro Trouche 10 19 17 7 7 6 47 pts

10th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen 21 9 77/BFD 1 11 9 51 pts

11th IRL 8527 Peter O'Leary / Robert O'Leary 6 15 10 10 17 77/BFD 58 pts

12th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 1 10 19 39 6 23 59 pts

13th USA 8000 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar 16 5 14 11 28 20 66 pts

14th USA 8522 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 9 20 16 6 20 19 70 pts

15th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Brian O'Mahony 28 23 6 9 12 22 72 pts

16th BRA 8510 Luca Modena / Guilherme de Almeida 13 16 8 45 25 15 77 pts

17th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 22 31 2 27 16 13 80 pts

18th IRL 7817 Maxwell Treacy / Robert Shanks 12 21 16/RDG 16/RDG 15 77/BFD 80 pts

19th GBR 8471 John Gimson / Chris Brittle 11 30 20 21 23 11 86 pts

20th SWE 8517 Tom Lofstedt / Joost Houweling 27 18 9 18 24 18 87 pts

Other GBR:

24th GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Magnus Liljedahl 33 22 30 16 29 16 113.0 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

10 March 2018 22:35 GMT